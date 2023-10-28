JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I think just about any honest Kentucky fan would tell you they're extremely disappointed, but not extremely surprised. That was one great football game played by Devin Leary. The offense kept Tennessee off balance for pretty much the whole game even though they weren't finding success in the run game. But it was squandered by a very weak showing by the defense. The number of missed tackles and plays left on the field is tough to fathom. The defense has really regressed over the course of the season. Tough loss for the Cats and just another chapter of misery in this series. There's something to build on offensively with Leary's performance but the defense shouldn't be this bad.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

At this point, I think it's safe to ask if Tennessee is just too deep into Kentucky's heads for the Wildcats to ever make this a legit rivalry. In years where the talent level is close, like this one and most of the last seven or eight, the Volunteers always find a way to make the key plays, while UK seems to always find a way to let those opportunities slip away. That's been the story the last three times UT has come to Lexington, winning by four, three, and now six points. The inability to stop the Vols' ground game early in the down sequence was the biggest issue tonight. The Cats got gashed up front too many times, allowing Josh Heupel's play-calling to be extremely vanilla with an inconsistent quarterback. Joe Milton was rarely placed into situations where he had to come up with a big play in an obvious passing down. That was the difference.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It was another game where Kentucky wasn’t clicking in all facets. The passing game was what everyone imagined it would be, but the defense didn’t show up to play. It’s hard to see Kentucky losing another game outside of Alabama if the offense plays like they did today. They played to win and not “not to lose” for the first time in three weeks, but poor tackling was the game-changer. Once again, Kentucky’s defense was gashed by Heupel.

DAVID SISK:

Beating Josh Heupel and slowing down Tennessee’s offense has been a battle for Kentucky. Devin Leary had his best game of the season with 373 yards passing, but in the end, the Vols had 33 points and 481 total yards. It was also a balance of 227 on the ground and 254 through the air. The line of scrimmage was the big difference between two teams who take pride in physical football. The once-promising UK ground game could only muster 72 yards. Kentucky has now given up 122 points and 1,421 yards in the last three games. It won’t get any easier with Alabama and Louisville still on the schedule. All of a sudden 8-4 sounds like a deal many Wildcat fans would accept.