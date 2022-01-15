QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Tennessee

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Joe B. Hall always considered Tennessee to be Kentucky's chief rival and looked forward to this game like no other on the schedule. On the day of his passing, it felt like his spirit was pushing the Wildcats to a level they have not displayed to date. I don't think I've ever seen a team shooting around 80% with 10 minutes left in a game. Tennessee was shooting around 55% and making more 3-pointers than it typically does, and, amazingly, found itself down by 30 points. A truly stunning performance by UK. This is kind of what we envisioned leading up to the season when we thought about all the offensive weapons ath John Calipari has at his disposal. It's hard to think of any backcourt playing better than Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, Kellen Grady, and Davion Mintz right now (75 points, 16 assists, 27 of 36 FG today), and that's a big deal heading into this part of the season when guard play typically dictates your fortunes.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Wow. Where did that come from? We saw their A game. I mentioned during the game that Kentucky shot like Villanova in the 1985 national championship game and they did. They were at around 80% with 12 minutes to go. Nobody is beating a team playing like that. TyTy Washington is becoming the best case scenario of himself and maybe Sahvir Wheeler being out helped him take his game to another level working with the ball more. It's just so rare to see every player on a team shoot so well or play so efficiently on offense. Nobody was going to beat Kentucky today, and this looks like a team that can go very far. Tennessee usually plays them so tough and has been a problem lately but UK was as ready as a team gets. They're far better than No. 18.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky played as the best version of itself today. The Cats completely outplayed a Top-25 team and scored 107 points on one of the better defenses in the nation. When Kentucky plays how it has recently on offense, the Cats have the best backcourt and offense in the country. Calipari has figured out the rotations and the Cats are rolling entering the heart of conference play. Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, and Kellan Grady all played their part to perfection. The biggest takeaway for me? Kentucky smacked a team in a matchup where Oscar Tshiebwe played a B- game by his standards. Today’s atmosphere felt like the Rupp of old and the fan base is really beginning to rally around this team.

DAVID SISK:

I’m glad I didn’t participate in the pregame discussion at Cats Illustrated. I wouldn’t have guessed 107 points and a 28-point victory. We could talk for days about everything that went right, but I’ll start with TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. They combined for 49 points and 13 assists, and were 18 of 23 from the field. This is a high-octane offense and the guard duo drive that car. So what does this win mean? I’m not going to crown this team yet, because there are too many tough games coming up. But today was a national championship type offer. The intensity was there, and every detail was taken seriously. This next stretch could define whether this is a truly elite team. Road trips to Texas A&M, Auburn, and Kansas are going to be hard. However, the Cats will have plenty of momentum as they begin their tour.



