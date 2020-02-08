JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was a solid win for Kentucky in a place that has always been a big challenge to escape with a victory. Tennessee is not very skilled on the offensive end of the floor, but the Volunteers can really frustrate opponents with their defense. Despite a first half marred with turnovers, UK never got rattled. The Cats shot 54% from the field and scored 77 points against a team allowing only 61.5 this season (20th nationally). With foul trouble mounting in the first half, UK also got a big lift from its bench. Freshmen Johnny Juzang and Keion Brooks Jr. combined for 17 points and 10 rebounds today. They may have ultimately made the difference. What a boost that could be for their confidence as March draws ever closer.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

There was a moment in the second half when I got that "here they go again" feeling. Tennessee had knocked down a couple of 3-pointers and all the breaks started to go the Vols' way. But Kentucky pulled itself out of that rut with some timely buckets by Nick Richards, Immanuel Quickley, and others. Ashton Hagans is still in a rut, and that's something that has to change for them to contend in the Dance, but any time Kentucky wins in Knoxville that's an accomplishment. You have to be impressed with what Johnny Juzang and Keion Brooks did for them today.

DAVID SISK:

For a game that seemed like a root canal for a while, there were a lot of things that stood out. Turnovers and fouls were too plentiful, but UK was better in the second half at both. The bench was also huge. Johnny Juzang had 13 and Keion Brooks added four points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had a stretch where he took over, and this is a different team when Nick Richards is on the floor. In all, the Cats had five players in double figures. Most importantly, with 8:41 left, Kentucky scores on 10 straight possessions. The downer was the combined two points from E.J. Montgomery and Nate Sestina.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Everyone that touched the floor for Kentucky today did some good things. Today could’ve very well been Johnny Juzang’s coming out party. His confidence is very high after seeing some shots fall. Moving forward, I think he’s going to be a major X-factor for this team. If he’s able to turn into a consistent knockdown shooter, that adds a different dynamic to Kentucky’s gameplan and rotation. Kentucky didn’t extend the lead once it reached double digits, but perhaps they took a step forward by keeping the lead around 10 points the rest of the way. Everyone is starting to click, Kentucky just needs Ashton Hagans to get back to being his dependable self, like he was in the first half of the season.