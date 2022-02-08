QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. South Carolina

JEFF DRUMMOND:

We didn't see a classic Kentucky performance tonight like the rout of Tennessee or the romp over Kansas, but it was still a double-digit victory on the road against a determined SEC opponent. I thought South Carolina played really hard, but the Cats, once again, had too many weapons. Six guys in double-figures between 10 and 18 points. How do you defend that? Maybe you can't. Despite turning the ball over way too many times (16) Kentucky still posted 86 points. Jacob Toppin was an unsung hero in this one before spraining his ankle late in the first half. At a time when the Cats were reeling a bit with TyTy Washington and Oscar Tshiebwe sitting out due to foul trouble, he scored eight straight points to help UK maintain a 39-34 lead at the half. South Carolina was really surging at the time and may have pushed to a lead without that effort by Toppin.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky overcame a game where it got completely outworked on the glass, which rarely happens against a team like South Carolina. The Cats started off hot in the first half and then got punched in the mouth about halfway through the contest. The good news? They responded against a physical Gamecocks squad. Kentucky got fantastic production out of the ‘4’ spot between Keion Brooks and Jacob Toppin (25 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists). In a game where Oscar Tshiebwe had a mediocre first half, he still ended up with 18 and 14 at the final buzzer. Everyone who entered the game for me Kentucky contributed in one way or another, and the train keeps on rolling in Lexington.