CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. South Carolina

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It's not going to erase the memory of the worst regular season in everyone's lifetime, but it was a nice way for these players to experience one more game in Rupp Arena during that rough year. Kentucky has shot well at times over the last month but still managed to lose some of those games. The barrage from Mintz at the start of the second half and what Boston provided was too much for South Carolina to overcome. I thought Kentucky's offense looked better than it did for most of the season even aside from just making the shots. They needed to rebound and build some momentum after the loss to Ole Miss and that's the most important part of today.

DAVID SISK:

What’s not to love about today’s blowout win? However we all know the big picture, so the question is how can today’s performance contribute to the ultimate goal of winning the SEC Tournament? The first thing is that Isaiah Jackson, Olivier Sarr, B.J. Boston, and Davion Mintz are all playing with confidence at the end of the year. Throw a consistent Keion Brooks in and that is certainly not a bad lineup. Before we crown this group we have to remember that it looked like South Carolina has thrown in the towel. Now the outlook is game by game next week, but I think we would all like to see this edition take the floor at Bridgestone.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This looked like it was going to be yet another nail-biting affair, but Davion Mintz's heat-check 3-point shooting spree to start the second half made it a rare comfortable victory for Kentucky. It was good to see the players have some fun and the big smiles at the end of the game after a long, difficult regular season. I'm not sure how much it matters in terms of seeding for the SEC Tournament, but it's a win that the Cats needed to get some positive momentum established going into the postseason. They'll travel to Nashville knowing that they're capable of putting a complete performance together. The big question remains: can they do it four games in a row? If they're going to pull it off, they'll have to continue to take care of the basketball and find a way to knock down at least eight or nine 3s a game. When Mintz and BJ Boston hit shots like they did today (6 treys apiece) it's a different Kentucky team.