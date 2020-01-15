JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This was a bad loss for Kentucky. They had the game seemingly under control and they just made a series of awful decisions. Bad shots, a lack of toughness on the glass, and sloppy play with the ball. I'm wondering where the alphas are on this team other than Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards. This loss doesn't sink this team but Kentucky now has two Quadrant 2 losses and a Quadrant 3 loss. That's going to really hurt the resume. It looked like this team was really trending in the right direction. Tonight, and particularly the second half, was a big step back.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

What a bizarre couple of days for basketball in the Palmetto State. Unlike Duke, which won't be punished much at all for its loss to unranked Clemson on Tuesday night, this one is going to hit Kentucky like a hammer. South Carolina is a middling basketball team, one of the worst offensive clubs in the country. Entering tonight's game, the Gamecocks were 187th in KenPom's offensive efficiency ratings. To surrender 81 total points and 56 points in a half is inexcusable. I had a bad feeling about this game going into it. I didn't think the Cats would lose, but I sensed they weren't very serious about this matchup. It showed. Now comes a five-game stretch that includes Arkansas, Texas Tech, and Auburn. They had better develop a more serious mindset or it could be an ugly couple of weeks.

TRAVIS GRAF:

South Carolina got exactly what they wanted out of this game: a hideous rock fight. The way the game was officiated allowed the Gamecocks to muck up the game and stay in the game. Kentucky didn’t do themselves any favors. Montgomery and Sestina could not rebound tonight and they were both exposed at different points in the game. When Ashton Hagans plays as poorly as he did tonight (2-10 from the field, 5 turnovers), Kentucky will go as he goes. Johnny Juzang did some positive things in the game, rebounding and busting tail on defense like Calipari asks for. There was just never much of a flow to the game and Kentucky wasn’t able to stretch the lead. Bottom line: this is an absolutely terrible loss.

DAVID SISK:

By any standard, this is a bad loss, and what’s more, it is a worrisome one. I am concerned the way this team’s intensity disappears. Just like against Evansville and Utah, the second-half defense was horrible. They gave up 56 second-half points. They couldn’t keep the dribble in front, they were slashed again by cutters without the ball, and they gave up 20 offensive rebounds. On the game-winning 3, the defender is supposed to try to turn the ball handler twice in that type of situation. Immanuel Quickley allowed a straight line pull up three. This was a team who was mentally out of it, and I worry that it is subject to happen again at any time. What’s worse is Kentucky will be an underdog three of the next five games.



