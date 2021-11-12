QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This felt like what Kentucky needed coming off a disappointing opener against Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. If this was another ho-hum win like the Wildcats had in the exhibition games, I think fans may have still been bummed out, but a 100-60 shellacking should get everyone back to being excited about the rest of this season. UK took care of business early -- leading 46-30 at the half -- and kept building on the lead until the final horn. You're seeing the kind of scoring balance that we thought might occur with this team; six guys in double figures and another with eight. You have to be impressed with the perimeter shooting (12 of 23, 52%). I think the Cats could actually lean on that ability a little bit harder and shoot 25-plus. Another big night for Sahvir Wheeler (12 assists, 0 turnovers) and Oscar Tshiebwe (14 points, 20 rebounds). They are putting up early numbers that haven't been seen for a long time at UK.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

We're still early enough in the season that it would be wise to not draw too many conclusions, but we know more than we usually do with a Calipari team. Sahvir Wheeler is going to be a really good point guard this year. 11 assists and no turnovers. Oscar Tshiebwe with 14 points and another 20 rebounds. Wheeler's assist numbers and Tshiebwe's rebound numbers are going to be fun to follow all season. They got Kellan Grady on track tonight and those shots need to be created for him. TyTy Washington didn't try to do too much. There was a lot to like. The only thing I didn't like was some of the struggles finishing chip shots around the rim. Robert Morris couldn't make them pay but good SEC teams will. Still, I haven't veered away from believing this will be a good team and after tonight I'm even more confident of that.

DAVID SISK:

There aren’t a whole lot of negatives to take away from tonight’s 100-60 thumping of Robert Morris. The opponent was overmatched, and the Cats showed what they are capable of against inferior competition. This looked like some old school UK beat downs of the past. They shot 57.1% overall, 52.2% from three-point range which included 12 makes. They out rebounded RM by 19 and had 23 assists compared to just 10 turnovers. Individually the Cats has six players score in double figures. Oscar Tshiebwe had a 20-rebound game, and Sahvir Wheeler had 11 assists against ZERO turnovers. His mistakes were much maligned Tuesday night, but after tonight’s action everyone can feel good.