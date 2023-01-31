JEFF DRUMMOND:

Nobody is sending this tape to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, but Kentucky did what it had to do tonight to get out of Oxford with a W. This was borderline must-win territory for the Cats, and they rose to the challenge despite playing without starting guard Cason Wallace due to a knee contusion. Sahvir Wheeler and Adou Thiero stepped up to give the Cats solid play at the point, especially Wheeler, who overcame an ankle injury of his own at the end of the first half to record nine assists with only one turnover. And what can you say about Antonio Reeves? He just put the Cats on his back, offensively, and delivered a season-high 27 points. He was 8-of-12 from the field, 6-of-7 from the arc and 5-of-5 at the free-throw line.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This was about Antonio Reeves and Sahvir Wheeler. They needed to shoot well and efficiently from outside going on the road in conference play, and, without Cason Wallace, the backcourt dynamic which had improved the team so much was thrown off. Both of those guys stepped up. Wheeler dished out a lot of assists and didn't give it away. It was a mature performance from someone who has been so scrutinized this year. Very timely shooting night from Reeves. The defense wasn't good at times, and Ole Miss is a really bad offensive team that was far from its full strength -- just like UK -- but the big thing is they avoided a worst-case scenario loss for the resume and live to fight on with hope that they can keep building.

DAVID SISK:

This was a game Kentucky was supposed to win, and the departure of the two leading scorers made it all that much tougher for the Rebels. The first 25 minutes were hard to watch, but the Cats picked up the energy while Ole Miss just didn’t have enough talent on the floor to keep the game close. The tip of the hat has to go to Reeves. He pulled UK out of the early shooting doldrums when they needed it with three quick deep balls, and never looked back. He was 6-of-7 from deep for 27 points. The point could be made no Reeves, no win. Jacob Toppin quietly had 18 points, and played a smart game. Wheeler also had nine assists. A loss would have been disastrous. The win helps pad the record, but it is also a momentum builder as they continue the day to day task of getting better by March.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky came out of Oxford with a win and avoided a devastating loss. Wheeler had to play big minutes and played a great floor game for the most past. With Oscar Tshiebwe having a mediocre night (still had 14 and 11) and being without Wallace, Reeves and Toppin stepped up in a big way. The biggest causes for concern are still defensive rotations and communication as well as getting CJ Fredrick to become a contibutor again after two off games.