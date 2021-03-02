CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Ole Miss was the tougher basketball team tonight. They really beat Kentucky up on the glass. Their defense made Kentucky's offense look downright silly at times. Ole Miss also shot a lot better than you would expect them to. While Kentucky did a good job of avoiding a lot of turnovers, which you're worried about going into this game, they were simply not prepared for the physicality and intensity that the Rebels brought to this game. Ole Miss looked like a team that was ready to flip the script against Kentucky.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

John Calipari has used the term "We got bullied" on a few occasions this season. On Tuesday night in Oxford, it was evident to anyone who watched the game. It was the first time this season that I thought the Cats were physically manhandled. They were outrebounded 42-28, which is embarrassing when one considers that Ole Miss entered the match ninth in the SEC on the glass. The Rebels got to the basket with relative ease throughout the game, often creating a little contact and sending the UK defender reeling on his heels. It makes you wonder if some changes need to occur in the Cats' strength-and-conditioning program, or maybe if it's just a product of who they're recruiting and being so young every year. On top of all that, Kentucky continues to be one of the unluckiest teams in the country. Ole Miss entered the game dead last in the SEC in 3-point shooting, averaging only four per game and shooting it at a 28.5% clip. The Rebels went 8-for-13 tonight. A guy who had made only two all season -- Sammy Hunter -- made three against the Cats. It's been that kind of year.

DAVID SISK:

Kentucky trailed 56-54 with 7:52 left, and I thought they were in good shape. Kermit Davis was desperately looking for an answer in man, 2-3, and 1-3-1, and the Cats seemingly had figured out each look. But as we have seen all year long, the home stretch was their undoing. Once again the shooting was frigid late. They were outscored 14-8 from there. UK was 2-for-10 down the stretch, but they had even more of an opportunity at the foul line. The Rebels kept fouling and the Cats kept missing. They were only 3-for-7 from there with one being the front end. Just as we thought they may have figured things out, John Calipari will have to find quick answers before the SEC Tournament starts next week. However, it appears too late to make that discovery.