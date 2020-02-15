TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky found a way to win a game that it wouldn’t have won a couple of weeks ago. I think the Cats have turned a corner, but there will be a few more corners to turn. The Cats went 2-22 from the 3-point line, and Ashton Hagans had a subpar game, but UK pulled out a squeaker. EJ Montgomery made some hustle plays and really put Kentucky in a great spot at the end with his hard work to get a loose ball. The Cats went away from Nick Richards for too many spurts during the game, and when he was a threat to score, Kentucky was at their best. Ole Miss gave a lot of teams the blueprint to beat Kentucky with some zone looks despite lacking size inside. All in all, UK came out victorious despite struggling in many facets. A lot of the key moments in the game came as the effect of hustle plays, which is always nice to see.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I mentioned this on social media, but I've watched enough Kentucky basketball over the years to have a sense for when an upset bid is real and when the Cats are going to pull away. This one actually felt like the Wildcats were in trouble. Ole Miss looked like a team on a mission. They haven't played that well on the road in at least a couple of months. They looked a lot like the team that just won three in a row convincingly. When you shoot 2/22 it's never going to be easy, so, on the one hand, surviving that ice-cold streak is a positive. On the other hand, it's an ominous reminder that this team is entirely capable of doing that in the tournament. They do not struggle at the foul line however and that's a big help for them. This will not be a great win come Selection Sunday, nor was it a great win, but it would have been a bad loss because of the Rebels' earlier struggles so in that sense, in this crazy season of college basketball, you have to be satisfied with surviving. UK's still in a great position to win the regular-season conference crown.

DAVID SISK:

Kentucky wins 67-62, and I’m not sure how. Down 63-62 with under a minute left, Breein Tyree missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Rebels had a horrible possession with a chance to go ahead. Tyree then missed another front end with three seconds left. Here is what I like about Kentucky. They are good in the clutch. They outscored Mississippi 6-0 in the final eighty seconds. I also love the consistency of Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley. The guard showed his toughness by scoring 17 points on a bad shooting day. Tyrese Maxey also had 14 points and played well on both ends. Here is what worries me. The Cats were 2-for-22 from deep. That will send them home in March if it happens then. The other thing that is tearing its ugly head over and over are the poor starts. They had 25 at the half today. They are just averaging 31 points at halftime in the last seven games. It was a tough win and now it’s on to Baton Rouge.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

It's ironic that free-throw shooting, the downfall of many more talented John Calipari teams at Kentucky, is the strength of this squad. It has saved them from quite a few more losses this season. The Cats knocked down 13 straight at the line to finish today's game, including eight in a row during the final 2:11. That was basically the game. Kentucky found a way to win against a recently hot Ole Miss squad despite shooting 39% from the field and going 2-for-22 from the arc. As Calipari aptly noted, "It was a rock fight, but it was a great win."