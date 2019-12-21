DAVID SISK:

I thought today’s effort was better and would have resulted in a win against Utah. But Kentucky isn’t judged on beating a middle of the road Pac 12 team. I want to go back and see the film but at first glance, the inside game was the difference. The starting frontcourt of Kaleb Wesson and Kyle Young combined for 22 points and 14 rebounds, compared to just 6 points and 5 rebounds for Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery. We knew this team would go as far as the inside game would take them, so that is a huge concern. Down the stretch it was obvious Kentucky’s only hope was for the guards to drive. Nate Sestina finally got to play to his strengths so look for him to take a bigger role in the offense.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky battled tonight, but it wasn’t enough. The Cats came out playing with much more fight than they did against Utah. They’re going to have to rely on scrappiness right now, and tonight was a step in the right direction in that regard. Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery contributed close to nothing tonight, which was one of my biggest fears. They disappear against quality competition. There’s just no guy on this team that you can throw the ball to and they’re going to get you a guaranteed bucket. There’s also no one (outside of Sestina tonight) that you can count on to score outside of the paint. Kentucky had been making up for the lack of shooting by scoring at the free-throw line, but the Buckeyes dominated the Cats in that area also. Cal will use this week as a “buy-in” week, in which younger players will grow to trust him more for the rest of the season.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

The Cats brought the energy and effort that you hoped to see coming off a disappointing showing earlier this week against Utah. They also got a fantastic performance from Nate Sestina (17 points, 5-of-8 from the arc) but it still wasn't enough to get them over the hump against a quality opponent. The game ultimately came down to a six-minute stretch toward the end of the game where the Buckeyes executed on the offensive end of the floor and the Cats did not. UK had just three points from the 6:46 mark to the :57 mark as Ohio State turned a one-point lead into a seven-point cushion. It was unfortunate that the Cats were on the bad side of just about every 50/50 call or break today, and that they turned in one of their worst showings at the free-throw line (8-13) this season.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Kentucky competed at a very high level and responding to that intensity level was a good sign. It means the players are responding to Calipari and understand what it's going to take to start playing at a higher level. But right now Ashton Hagans is having to do too much on his own. He doesn't have a lot of help at the moment. The big thing is Ohio State's front line was light years better than Kentucky's and that is troubling moving forward. Kentucky has a serious problem up front.