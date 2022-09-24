JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It wasn't the kind of performance that inspires the most confidence going into next week's game at Ole Miss, but getting to Oxford 4-0 and ranked in the top-10 is as much as anybody could have hoped for before the season. This is such a different team than we've been used to seeing offensively. Kentucky has some of the SEC's better QB/WR play but the physicality hasn't been on the same level and the offensive line remains a project. The defense didn't have quite the same edge tonight than it has in its other games and it's surprising NIU had as much success as it did offensively considering Rocky Lombardi is out. Honestly, I have no clue how SEC play is going to go for Kentucky because the numbers on sacks allowed, TFLs, and rushing against some pretty weak competition might not translate the best against the best teams on the schedule, but this team also has more margin for error. So I feel pulled in two directions. Week to week, it will probably come down to how well the defense plays. Levis put up huge numbers tonight. The receivers were exceptional.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This final score will probably cause some uneasiness on the part of Big Blue Nation with SEC play set to resume, but I don't think the Cats played as bad as many might try to paint this non-conference win. If Kentucky could have held onto the 17-point down the stretch, people would probably feel a lot better about the win over a team expected to win the MAC. While the Cats still have some issues to work out on the offensive side of the ball, the play of Will Levis at quarterback and the explosive ability of the receiving corps helps mask a lot of those blemishes. Levis tossed four touchdown passes tonight, and three of them were "explosives" -- a 69-yard strike to Tayvion Robinson, a 70-yard strike to Barion Brown, and a 40-yard connection with Robinson. That receiving duo combined for 11 catches for 249 yards and four scores, which is really exciting to know you can strike quickly from anywhere on the field. Going into the season, fans were concerned about how they would compensate for Wan'Dale Robinson moving on to the NFL, and that has been answered in a big way through the first four games of the season. Next up is a huge challenge on the road against No. 16 Ole Miss, but it also means the return of star running back Chris Rodriguez, which may give the Cats' offense a boost.