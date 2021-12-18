QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. North Carolina

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I think this was the Kentucky team that a lot of us had envisioned in the lead-up to the season. Dominant point guard play from Sahvir Wheeler, who had total control of this thing from the opening tip. Strong post presence from Oscar Tshiebwe, who still comes up with a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) despite first-half foul trouble that limited him to 22 minutes overall. A big-time scoring effort from Kellen Grady, who gives you 18 points and knocks down 5-of-7 from the 3-point arc. For the first time this season, those three high-profile transfers all brought their A-game on the same day, and the end result was thoroughly impressive. The defense was outstanding, and the effort on the glass was as well. You don't see too many teams go +18 against North Carolina in the rebound column. This is some outstanding momentum to take into Wednesday's Bluegrass rivalry showdown with Louisville at Rupp Arena.

DAVID SISK:

Lou Holtz used to say after a bad loss, “The coach has got them where he wants them.” That was the case today. Kentucky was dialed in and upset after an embarrassing loss at Notre Dame. The Cats set the tone right off the bat. Go back and watch the first few possessions. Watch how difficult it was for North Carolina just to reverse the ball. Then notice how Kentucky’s offensive players were a step quicker than UNC’s defenders. Sahvir Wheeler drew a line in the sand early. He terrorized R.J. Davis, who was trying to get the ball up the floor for the Heels. It reminded me of what Ashton Hagans did to Carolina a few years back. In short, John Calipari and the players need to bottle the intensity and confidence they had today.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This had to be the most fun Kentucky fans and UK players had during a game in almost two years. The Cats came out with swagger, which Calipari had talked about earlier in the week, and punched UNC in the mouth. The Tar Heels never recovered. It’s amazing what happens when a team hits outside shots, isn’t it? Kentucky played as the best version of themselves today. They hit outside shots, controlled the glass, and bench players provided with key players in foul trouble (Tshiebwe) and some having off-games (Washington). North Carolina isn’t great, but they’re still a solid team and it’s very, very impressive to beat any team, let alone a blue blood, by almost 30.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Kentucky fans needed a game like this. There's nothing negative to say after that kind of rare blowout and domination of a fellow blue blood and a rival. That's as bad as Kentucky has defeated North Carolina in almost three quarters of a century. The tone was set early when UNC was clearly not prepared for Kentucky's athleticism, quickness, and defensive intensity. Oscar Tshiebwe's foul trouble didn't even matter. Sahvir Wheeler was the best player on the court. North Carolina had absolutely no answers for him. So where does this leave us? I think how we felt about Kentucky after the Duke game in the season opener was about right. They're in the mix as a team that can play with any other team. Maybe not Top 10 right now, but it would be foolish to write them off in the SEC and as a team that can make noise.