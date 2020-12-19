CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. North Carolina

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Kentucky is 1-5 and that's not OK. This is John Calipari's product and frankly, I'm not sure there's anything he can do to make it much better at this point, but he put this team together and it's broken. I've never seen a Kentucky team so incapable of even beginning to run something resembling an offense. Nobody knows what to do and that's not an exaggeration. There isn't a plan. I do think Kentucky fought well on the boards and came in with the right intensity, but when you can't run an offense it doesn't really matter. I just don't see the offensive issues being resolved this season. But I have to mention the officiating. It was awful and the reason why college basketball is so hard to watch. That was not an enjoyable viewing experience.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It’s getting ugly, folks. This is arguably the worst offense of the Calipari era. Sometimes his squads play badly as a team, but you have a couple of players who can get their individual baskets (look at Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander). The players on this team struggle to score within or outside of the offense.The roster makeup is awful and it’s becoming more and more apparent as the season goes on. No point guard anywhere on the roster, no shooter, no dependent big man. No ballhandler that knows how to use a screen and no big that knows how to set a screen.The good news? It’s evident that some of these players NEED a second season. You can honestly say that every player does. It won’t happen, but every player that can return should return. BJ Boston is in a free-fall down draft boards and Clarke is starting to slip in some scouts minds as well. The bad news? The NBA Draft is based on potential and we all know how this goes in the end. I’d LOVE to eat crow here, but I think this team has too many warts for them to figure it all out this season.

DAVID SISK:

We painted two different scenarios for Kentucky in this game, and the worst case reared its ugly head. We know that UK can’t stretch the floor so that was expected. But the offense was just futile and I don’t see any easy answers. There is still no point guard play and when they do kick to a shooter nobody has any confidence except Davion Mintz. There are simply too many unskilled players out there at this stage. The other huge factor was Olivier Sarr. Would be able to get Carolina’s bigs out on the floor or would he get in foul trouble because of their size and depth? The latter happened. In fact, the entire UK front line was in early foul trouble. Simply said, the Tar Heels just wear on you and they imposed their will as the game went along. They rebound, beat on you inside, and get to the foul line. Kentucky’s bigs were not physically developed enough to do anything about that. The team was also not developed enough basketball-wise to exploit any weaknesses.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I never thought I'd live to see a 1-5 next to Kentucky as the season record. The Cats have lost five straight and have their worst record to start a season since 1926. NINETEEN TWENTY-SIX. Basil Hayden was the head coach, but most of Big Blue Nation may be more familiar with the beverage sporting his name as they reach for the bottle tonight. This UK roster resembles the Island of Misfit Toys, which is a timely holiday special. One would expect a head coach of John Calipari's pedigree to figure out a way to avoid a 9:11 stretch (fitting number) without a field goal, but that's where the Cats are right now. In fairness, maybe there aren't a lot of answers. When your five-star recruits can't make wide-open shots and your talented big men are fouling out on foolish decisions, I'm not sure what the solution is. The lone bright spot today was the effort and toughness UK showed, especially on the glass, but that can't compensate for the many weaknesses. This has the looks of a disastrous season with no light at the end of the tunnel.