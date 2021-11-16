QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's

TRAVIS GRAF:

I’m not sure Kentucky fans got to enjoy two games like these previous two all season long where they got to kick their feet up and enjoy the show without stress. Sahvir Wheeler opens up so much for this offense, and I’m sure UK’s wings and bigs love playing with him. He’s a true point guard that commands the offense and sets everyone up for success. TyTy Washington is starting to figure things out, but having Wheeler and Grady to lean on is huge for easing him into a bigger role as the season progresses. Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky are a match made in Heaven; a blue-collar worker who brings his lunch pail and goes to work every night. He’s been the best center in college basketball through three games.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I thought this was a good game for Kentucky. It wasn't quite as dominant as the other night but we have a much better idea of what this team is in November than we often have under Calipari. Wheeler and Tshiebwe are going to do what they do all season long. It is really all about how they are going to build around and develop beyond them. They were not as 3-point dependent tonight but they got good looks inside the arc and converted. This easily could have been a 40-point win if UK had kept its foot on the gas in the second half, but there was a stretch where they tapered a bit. It is nice to see basketball without too many fouls.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This game felt a little iffy at the half with Kentucky holding a modest 11-point lead, but coaches always stress how important the first four to five minutes of the second half are, and that's when the Cats put the hammer down tonight. Kentucky scored on 14 straight possessions to turn a 38-27 lead into a 68-37 game. I can't recall the last time I saw a UK team deliver that kind of offensive efficiency for a span of almost 10 minutes. Transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler has a lot to do with that. He's not got 20 assists and only one turnover the last two games. That's incredible playing at the kind of tempo he plays. Oscar was Oscar once again, making us wonder if maybe he really can flirt with 20 rebounds on a nightly basis. Not to mention his career-high 24 points, nearly an afterthought because of the excitement his rebounding creates with fans. I thought Keion Brooks stepped up and turned in a nice performance, too, with 10 points and seven boards. Overall, a really nice night for the Cats.