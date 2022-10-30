TRAVIS GRAF:

It wasn’t a sexy win for the Cats, but Kentucky got the job done against an inferior opponent. John Calipari used this game as a dress rehearsal, working on a lot of sets, looks, and lineups, so a lot of variables were in flux throughout the night. Of course, not having Oscar Tshiebwe is a big adjustment as well, but Kentucky used this game how they meant to -- it’s all about getting players comfortable and introducing a couple of new things heading into the season. I’m bullish on senior Jacob Toppin and believe he can have a really special season. A healthy CJ Fredrick is an absolute weapon as well, and a luxury to have on a team like this, whose strength is length and defense. Some players looked uncomfortable, but things will get better in time for some of them. There’s not much to take away from this game, but nothing from tonight made me have negative thoughts about this team whatsoever.

DAVID SISK:

First and foremost, let’s hope Sahvir Wheeler does not have any type of extended leg injury. From there, this was the type of exhibition that the team can build from. I like playing these half court teams that grind out the clock. It gives the team reps at rotations, switches, and communication. It is obvious that Calipari will have to put in every box out drill he knows in practice. Offensively, they are going to need a lot of time together. It wasn’t fluid or free flowing. C.J. Frederick was sharp, 4-of-6 from 3 for 15 points. His strengths are obvious. Jacob Toppin looked good in the mid-range in the first half. I also thought Cason Wallace got more comfortable as the game went. He looked to attack more, and he drained a late three. Adou Thiero also showed flashes that makes me think he is going to have a good career at Kentucky. Chris Livingston looked very tentative, and outside of Frederick the team was just 3-16 from deep. No reason to panic, but lots to work on.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This game won't win any awards for aesthetics, but the Cats may have learned a lot from playing an opponent like this in an exhibition matchup rather than one that is willing to run and gun with them. Missouri Western State was extremely patient on the offensive end of the floor, and made UK play defense for more than 30 seconds on most possessions. Kentucky coach John Calipari was critical of the defense after the Blue-White Game in Pikeville, so he was probably glad to see the Cats challenged to stay in a defensive stance and communicate with their teammates for long possessions tonight. Holding any opponent, regardless of level, to 38 points is a good night on that end. The offense may have backslid a bit. It was pretty ugly tonight, but seeing CJ Fredrick moving well and knocking down shots was a big positive takeaway. Getting out-rebounded 36-35 by this smaller opponent is a wake-up call to the entire roster, and they can't simply rely on Oscar Tshiebwe grabbing all of the boards when he returns to action.