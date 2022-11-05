JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. Kentucky has left so many special teams points on the board this year, they were probably due to get some good fortune. I do want to single Will Levis out for praise. It's never going to be pretty for him this year because the blocking has been so bad but he really stood in that pocket, took hits, and made some big-time throws. He gets the game ball. Kentucky's defense played really well for most of the game. This was a game you just had to find a way to win. Missouri's not a great team but on the road with them riding high after a couple of wins, wanting to beat Kentucky badly, I do think it's a good win. If Kentucky beats Vandy and Louisville to finish 8-4 that's a solid year. That's still in play.

DAVID SISK:

For an ugly game that was mostly a defensive struggle, it has a little bit of everything. It was also karma for the one that got away at Ole Miss. Today, Kentucky got the big break. That memorable play will be the Missouri roughing call on Colin Goodfellow as he retrieved an errant punt snap at the two yard line. It quickly went from another one that got away to a jubilant but confusing exhale. The crazy fourth quarter may also be enough to keep the fan base off Mark Stoops for a few hours because of the conservative game plan. I understand his rationale. The temperature was in the 40’s with 20 mile per hour winds which made it feel like 40 degrees. Stoops was to stay away from the disastrous play with points being at a premium. The better team almost let it get away. It wasn’t pretty. 242 total yards and 12 penalties. But a win is a win is a win that could trigger a strong finish. UK has Vanderbilt before Georgia comes to town.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Well, that was somehow simultaneously exactly what we expected and a completely bizarre game. We all expected a "grinder" type of a game dictated by two really good defenses, but I don't think anyone could have predicted the path we took to 21-17. Kentucky survived a ton of mistakes -- including several on special teams -- only to see a punter possibly save the game and the season with the best 0-yard punt in the history of the program. Colin Goodfellow's recovery after a poor long snap and ability to field the ball and get a punt off near his own goal line led to a roughing-the-punter penalty that allowed UK to run out most of the clock and secure a tough road win. Unfortunately for Goodfellow, he was injured on the play and carted off. Hopefully, he's not seriously hurt, but he's the hero any way you slice it. This was a good bounce-back day for Will Levis, who, despite being sacked six times, threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Freshman wideout Dan Key was the target on two of those scores. Chris Rodriguez gives you 112 yards rushing, and the defense played hard all day long, despite a couple of lapses early in the fourth quarter. Trevin Wallace showed star potential at inside linebacker starting in place of injured DeAndre Square. He finished with a team-high nine tackles, three for losses. Bottom line: it wasn't pretty, but it keeps UK on track for 8-plus wins.