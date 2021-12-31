QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Missouri

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's win over High Point on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in Tubby Smith's return to Lexington ...

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Good luck beating these Wildcats if they shoot like that. It's hard to believe Kellan Grady was so reluctant to shoot earlier in the season. This is even more than I expected from him transferring in from Davidson. He's turned into the kind of sharpshooter who causes the bench to stand up in anticipation and energizes the team. TyTy Washington continues to provide steady and valuable offensive production. Tshiebwe did his usual thing. At this point I feel like I'm just saying the same things. The competition has not been great. It usually hasn't been good. But you can't deny what they're doing and how they're doing it. The consistency, effort, and floor of this team are very impressive.

DAVID SISK:

High Point is not going to be a barometer to gauge the Kentucky Basketball team. But I don’t think there is any doubt that they are better than they were just over seven weeks ago when the season started. I think the Notre Dame game may have been a turnaround moment. Coach Cal said he had an epiphany from that game on how he should run the offense. This is now a team that wants to defend and push the ball. It seems they embrace that identity. I think this is a good team. When they make three pointers and score in the half court they become really, really good. Their first road test will come next Tuesday against a strong LSU squad, but there should be no doubt that a confident Kentucky group will be heading to Baton Rouge.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This performance is actually much more encouraging to me than it should be on the surface. The ‘Cats came out and played a low major school at noon on New Year’s Eve. The heavy majority of the time that’s a cause for coming out extremely flat. Considering that this High Point squad was leading Michigan State at the half earlier in the week, it was very nice to see them come out and take care of business. Kellan Grady’s emergence as a sniper from long range has opened up many new opportunities for the offense and TyTy Washington continues to get better each game.