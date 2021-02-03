CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Missouri

JEFF DRUMMOND:

It's fitting that this game was played on the heels of Groundhog Day because you could take the way it unfolded and pick from any of about nine takes I have offered this season for a copy and paste. Seventeen turnovers leading to 19 points for Missouri. So many unforced turnovers. Defensive breakdowns at the worst possible moments. Play hard but not enough skill to get you over the hump. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. You are what your record says you are, quipped former NFL coaching legend Bill Parcels. This is simply a bad, 5-11 Kentucky basketball team.

TRAVIS GRAF:

There’s nothing new to say that hasn’t been said about this team. Poorly constructed, no point guard, no leadership, no shooting, and terrible rotations. I could really stop at that each and every game. They play hard, but it’s on Calipari’s team for putting together a roster with the collective basketball IQ of a middle school team. Each week, I think I see some things that can’t get any worse, but it gets worse each and every game.

DAVID SISK:

Once again Kentucky had a shot late in the game, and once again they pulled up lame. Much has been made about the offensive woes, but tonight the Cats shot 48.1% from the field and 45% from deep with nine made three-pointers and still lost. One big difference in the 75-70 loss was nine more made foul shots by Kentucky. Dru Smith was a huge factor in that department. He went 12-14 by himself. The struggles from the Kentucky backcourt to keep the Tigers’ guards in front of them was a particular problem. Now at 5-11 and eight games remaining on the schedule, the Cats are going to have to be near perfect. It won’t get any easier when another physical and ranked team comes calling Saturday night.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Same song and dance. I don't like saying that because it sounds dismissive and disrespectful, and the guys on this team don't really deserve that. You can't doubt their effort and they come to play as best they can almost every time out. The issues are just the same, and they are many. The worst part about this season for Kentucky is I don't think they have gotten better in any respect, from the beginning of the year to the end. The best thing I can say about this group is I thought the wheels were really coming off in the first half and they fought back really well right out of the locker room in the second half. But once there were about five or six minutes left to play in the game, there was just this sense that they had a mountain to climb. Execution in pivotal moments seems impossible for a team that can't execute in the half-court and has such an issue with basketball IQ. Not sure what to say about this team beyond what has already been said. It's SEC Tournament title or bust.