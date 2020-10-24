JUSTIN ROWLAND:

You could tell right from the start that Kentucky had less energy than in any other game this season. That was evident from the start. Terry Wilson was a little off on just about all of his early throws. They weren't playing with quite the same edge on either side of the ball.

Conversely, Missouri was laser-focused. They had an extra week to prepare and they've wanted this monkey off their backs. There are a lot of possible explanations. Maybe John Schlarman's absence was something they struggled with emotionally. Maybe they read some of their own press clippings. Whatever the cause, the team was not "there" in the way they typically have been.

Beyond that, I think it's clear that the offense has some serious issues and it's hard to see the program breaking through to the next level in the SEC without something happening there. I don't know what that is or what it has to be, but it's tough to watch. It was bad against Mississippi State, it was bad today, it was good "enough" against Tennessee, it was mistake-prone against Auburn. It's only been really good against Ole Miss, the worst defense in the league. This is a big wake up call and a big downer for the program because it's hard to see this team scoring more than once or twice against Georgia, max.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was one frustrating day for the Cats but perhaps one that we should have seen coming. Human Nature remains undefeated over time, and UK looked like a team that was coming off an emotional win on a rival's home turf for the first time in nearly four decades and may not have had full respect for Missouri. If that was the case, it turned out to be a big mistake, as the Tigers were clearly highly motivated to end their five-game skid against UK.

The Tigers' offense was extremely impressive once again, as they were two weeks ago in the upset of defending national champion LSU. Those guys deserve a lot of credit. It's a good scheme with a good young quarterback in Connor Bazelak.

But the Cats' offense -- given the relative strength of their defensive opponent -- may have been as bad as I've ever seen it. The Tigers haven't so much as slowed anyone down this season, much less stop them, so this was one horrific day for Eddie Gran's crew. This is three subpar performances in a row for the unit. The defense allowed them to get away with it the last two weeks, but the rent came due today. The Cats face a lot of questions now sitting at 2-3 at the midpoint of the season.