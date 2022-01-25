QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

For all the points he's scored in his collegiate career those had to be six of the biggest on those two bombs in overtime. He was so cool in those situations it bodes well for close games down the stretch especially if Kentucky can get fully healthy or maybe even add another really good scoring option. Oscar Tshiebwe was the story of the night. This was about as good as he gets and it's special to watch. I thought during the game that it was surreal to watch him because I can't believe they'll ever have another rebounder like him. It's just captivating. They're still looking for consistency from the four spot but that will be an issue all year. Learning to win close games down your best offensive option is a positive for me. I don't want to overstate things because losing a lead like that down the stretch is not ideal. But all things considered these are the games you have to win in conference play.

DAVID SISK:

I think winning tight possession games is always a good thing. Obviously you don’t want to blow a 16 point lead in doing that, but I don’t think that happens if TyTy Washington is playing. Kentucky had 17 turnovers. That is just too many empty possessions. Their second half shooting also dropped from 53.6 to 39.4%. Combine that with Iverson Molinar running wild, and a lead can get away. Mississippi State has players who will make money playing basketball. This should do nothing but build confidence for Kentucky on a night when TyTy was out and Jacob Toppin got dinged up. If you want to go deep in March you have to win these tight games. Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Sahvir Wheeler should have even more confidence. Now get Washington back healthy.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Of course the 9 p.m. tip game goes to overtime, right? What an unusual game at Rupp Arena. The Cats seemed to be poised to run away with it at 53-38 early in the second half, but give credit to Mississippi State. They hung in there and kept chipping away, thanks in large part to the terrific Iverson Molinar. He and Dontaie Allen just love playing against UK and MSU, respectively. The Cats were able to overcome Molinar’s 30 points by leaning on veterans Kellen Grady and Oscar Tshiebwe down the stretch. It was nice to see Grady respond when UK went to him three straight possessions for the first eight points in overtime. It makes you wonder why that’s not more of the regular arsenal. And, once again, Oscar Tshiebwe comes up with a monster stat line that almost feels routine: 21 points, 22 rebounds. The Cats needed just about every one of those boards to escape with a W tonight. It was a gritty win, one that UK may have needed more than the potential blowout that was in the works. On to Phog Allen Fieldhouse…



