CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I'm tempted to say this outcome was worse, or more excruciating for Kentucky fans, than it would have been if Mississippi State had just run away with it. This way got hopes up and then dashed at the end. It was the kind of game you'd expect to end this season, frankly. Nothing went right for Kentucky this year. It was a surprise that Kentucky had a chance to win it with a late five point lead, and that was thanks to Dontaie Allen, who apparently loves to play against the Bulldogs. In the end, UK was not tough or physical enough inside to handle an MSU front line that played with tremendous focus and intensity today.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Big ups to Dontaie Allen. When he’s connecting from the outside, this is a totally different ball team. I believe he could be a very big piece next season if he becomes more consistent. This was a tough pill to swallow. I think most fans would’ve taken a blowout over being sucked in like that. The thing about this team is that they never quit fighting all year, and today was no different. They never did put it all together, but nobody can question their heart.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This game was another snapshot of Kentucky's season. The Cats didn't play very well, but they kept plugging and made a game of it... only to come up short in that infamous final four-minute segment. After storming back to take a 71-66 lead with 4:30 to go, the UK managed only two points the rest of the way. Dontaie Allen, who was heroic in getting the Cats back into the game with 23 points, had a great look for the final shot. I can't believe how open he was, given what he's done to the Bulldogs in two games this season. But it didn't fall, and a disastrous season is over at 9-16. Attention now turns to the off-season and what the roster will look like after players make draft and/or transfer decisions. It might be the most important off-season at UK since Rick Pitino arrived in Lexington in 1989.



