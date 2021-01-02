CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

DAVID SISK:

We all know what the narrative is tonight. I was thinking late in regulation what the fan base response would be if Dontaie Allen played out of his mind and Kentucky lost. Would it have been the ultimate moral victory? Thanks to Allen that outcome is not in the cards. His performance along with the win that broke a six-game losing streak will not be long forgotten around the Bluegrass. He put this team on his back and they gladly followed. To add to that, the constant late-game lineup was free of any projected lottery picks. This was a blue-collar gut check. Along with Devin Askew and Davion Mintz it was the first time in a while there was a confident shooting group on the floor. Now the team can come home with newfound energy and a chance to build a winning streak. This won’t launch Kentucky into the Final Four but it is the perfect feel-good story at the perfect time.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It's been a while since we've had a regular-season basketball moment as surreal as this. Just think about it. The worst start in 100 years. An entire fan base clamoring, in an uproar, over not playing a Kentucky kid who can knock down shots, which is the thing they've needed. Just a game ago Calipari said he was coaching to win as the rationale for why he didn't play Allen. For him to finish with seven 3-pointers and to break a six-game losing streak? That's almost out of a movie. Who knows what this season will bring? But that's a moment I'm never going to forget.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

If he never scores another bucket for Kentucky basketball, this will still go down as "The Dontaie Allen Game" in Big Blue Nation lore. Hopefully, the redshirt freshman wing from Pendleton County has many more nights like this in store for the Wildcats. The Bluegrass State's 2019 "Mr. Basketball" offered a tantalizing glimpse of why he averaged 42.9 points per game as a senior at Pendleton County, hitting seven of his 11 shots from 3-point range en route to a career-high 23 points. He entered the game having made only TWO shots from the field all season in extremely limited playing time that had fans ready to break out the torches and pitchforks at John Calipari's front door. There is no substitute for shooting in the game of basketball. Hopefully, that's something that Calipari takes away from tonight. Give the shooters a chance, even if they may have some other deficiencies. The net gain can be tremendous. Allen's amazing performance overshadowed some other great efforts. I thought freshman guard Devin Askew (11 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals) may have played his best game as a Cat. And Olivier Sarr and Lance Ware were tremendous on the glass, each pulling down 12 boards to help UK win the rebounding battle against a big, physical MSU squad 48-46. This was just what the Cats needed to open SEC play.