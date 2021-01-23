CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. LSU

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

A big part of me wants to put an asterisk by today, not to write off what Kentucky did but because I don't know how much of it was the way LSU played defense (or didn't). But it's only fair, and it's right, to point out what they did well today. BJ Boston has persevered and could be turning a corner. He's really letting the game come to him. Isaiah Jackson is a really impactful player. The defense locked down for a stretch in the second half when LSU looked like they were threatening Kentucky's lead. All in all, it was one of the two best games of the year the Cats have played. Now with wins against Florida and LSU, Calipari can look at his players and tell them they can beat solid opponents when they play well. One game at a time.

DAVID SISK:

We didn’t see this one coming, but LSU was the perfect remedy for a sickly Kentucky offense. Will Wade’s pregame decision to press allowed the Cats to play fast and free in the first half and get open shots. So much of the season has seen the team bogged down and stagnant. We did not recognize the Wildcats that we saw in the first 20 minutes that posted 49 points. But the Tigers probably had as much to do with this as the home team. But having said that this much-maligned group deserves credit. The ball moved and there were 15 assists against only nine turnovers. Four Cats finished in double figures, but all eyes are on B.J. Boston. He closed out a strong week in which he went for 18 points in both games against Georgia and LSU. If he can play up to expectations it might give fans some hope as the Big Blue enters one of the toughest stretches of the season.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I think LSU coach Will Wade did Kentucky a big favor today in opening the game by pressing the Cats. That allowed UK to get into a nice offensive flow and build some confidence on the offensive end of the floor, posting a season-high 49 points in a half. Maybe Wade had no choice. LSU appears to be a dreadful defensive squad. The Tigers gave up 105 points and 23 3-pointers to Alabama earlier this week, so take that into account. But any win is a good win for Kentucky right now. This is a step in the right direction, both for the team and for BJ Boston, who has now strung together two really nice performances this week. If he can consistently be the guy who gives you 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists like he did today -- allowing the game to come to him with very few forced shots -- the Cats may be able to pick up some quality wins and momentum the rest of the way. Big game from Keion Brooks Jr. (15 & 9), especially in the first half to get the Cats out to a comfortable lead. Isaiah Jackson was huge on the glass with 15 rebounds in only 16 minutes of action as UK dominated that stat column 46-31. LSU had very few second-chance opportunities in the second half while attempting to dig out of a double-digit hole.