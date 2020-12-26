CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Louisville

DAVID SISK:

This was a heartbreaker in so many ways. Kentucky fans do not want to lose to Louisville. Olivier Sarr’s potential game winning shot defied the laws of gravity. But this was a team that bought into the way they are going to have to play and it wasn’t enough. I think we have all come to the conclusion that despite the individual reputations this is going to remain a bad offensive team this season. They are going to have to be a blue collar team who wins defensively. It also seemed that there are players who are good with that. But I don’t know that it can be a great defensive team. The disappearance of Olivier Sarr takes a seven-footer out of the lineup. As much as Devin Askew and Lance Ware have grown on me they struggle keeping the ball in front of them. Terrence Clarke had a bum ankle, but he B.J. Boston, and Sarr were a combined 3 for 19 for 12 points. Clarke and Sarr combined for one point. The conclusion from today is that wins are going to be hard to come by for the rest of the year.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That feels like it's pretty much it for Kentucky basketball in 2020-21. Of course, we'll cover it. I'll eat crow if I'm wrong. But there are too many issues that have not been resolved. Frankly, I don't think today bodes very well for Louisville, which once again did not rise to the occasion against Kentucky. I think you have to commend Davion Mintz for how he played, but not many other guys. It's stunning that Clarke, Boston, and Sarr are giving them so little. There are so many problems. So many bad shots or ill-advised shots throughout the game, even in the last two minutes. I just can't imagine they're going to climb out of this enormous hole.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

These games are starting to feel like Groundhog Day. The Cats play fairly well in the first half and hold the lead for most of the first 20 minutes. Something happens midway through the second half where UK doesn't make a bucket for 6-7 minutes. The opponent builds a modest lead. Someone runs into foul trouble or fouls out. Missed free throws. The Cats can't get any offensive momentum going the rest of the way. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. It's really difficult to watch at this point. Of all the Louisville teams to break through and beat a UK team coached by John Calipari, the fact that this one did it is mind-boggling. Today may have marked the low-water mark for talent on the floor in a Kentucky-Louisville matchup.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This is the worst basketball IQ across the board that I’ve ever seen on a Kentucky roster. Nobody really knows how to play the game and the roster management is really glaring early in this season. It’s crazy how bad everyone, myself included, missed on Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston. Many high school and pro scouts are absolutely dumbfounded at how poorly those two have transitioned to the college game. When those two and Olivier Sarr are arguably your least three playable players, with Davion Mintz being your best, that doesn’t bode well for a team with dreams of making an NCAA tournament run, or even the tournament itself.