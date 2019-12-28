TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky did a great job of neutralizing Louisville’s top option on offense and made other players try to beat them. Tyrese Maxey was the star that this Wildcats team needs him to be and it opened up opportunities for other players, such as Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards. Quickley was great on both ends, scoring and helping to shut down Jordan Nwora. Richards also did a fantastic job of staying in the game with four fouls. This team should fall in love with being a defensive juggernaut because they were just that for a lot of the time in today’s game. When Kentucky is a threat to make shots from the outside and plays high-level defense, they’re a very dangerous team.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That was a great win for Kentucky. They played with excellent intensity and answered a number of runs and big shots by the Cardinals. The backcourt played at one of the highest levels we've seen them at all season. Nick Richards had one of his finest performances as a Wildcat, in spite of playing with four fouls for a long time. There are still plenty of things for this team to work through, but that's a big resume win and should give this group a shot in the arm. John Calipari owns Louisville.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This one was a vintage Kentucky-Louisville battle. There haven't been too many times in recent years where it felt like the teams were this evenly matched, and the game played out as one would expect. The Cats really needed this one in order to fend off a three-game losing skid and to rebuild some "street cred" among college basketball observers. Due to the SEC being a bit down this season, UK won't have too many other chances to greatly enhance its tournament resume. This one matters. A lot. What can you say about Nick Richards? This is the kind of effort that can totally change the perception of a player. To see him play with that kind of energy and enthusiasm -- pumping his fist and celebrating wildly after big plays -- was so refreshing.

DAVID SISK:

What a game! After a win like that, there are many things to take away, but here are a few. Tyrese Maxey is the alpha on this team. His ability to score in the lane and in the mid-range is uncanny and Calipari knows it. He also loves the big stage. I thought UK had to have some guys get out of their comfort zones, and they did. Nick Richards had 13 points and 10 boards against a really good big. Also, Keion Brooks drew the assignment of defending Jordan Nwora, and he excelled. He held him to 13 points below his average and just 2-for-11 shooting. And what about Immanuel Quickley’s 18 points? Ashton Hagans was also efficient with eight points and eight assists.