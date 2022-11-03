JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was a much more entertaining performance from the Cats, who were held to just 56 total points in their first exhibition game on Sunday against Missouri Western State. Even though it was playing without veteran point guard Sahvir Wheeler, reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, and sophomore forward Daimion Collins, Kentucky found a nice offensive rhythm in the first half, surpassing those 56 points from the previous game before the first half had ended. The offense ran relatively smoothly with Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves sharing the primary lead guard duties tonight, thanks in part to good perimeter shooting. The Cats knocked down 12 of 26 from the arc, including at least one triple from five different players and five from transfer wing Antonio Reeves on his way to a game-high 23 points. John Calipari will also be happier with the rebounding effort tonight (57-38 UK) after getting beaten on the glass by one in the first exhibition. All in all, some good momentum going into Monday's season-opener against Howard U.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

The scoring balance was the most impressive part of the night. Antonio Reeves bounced back from a cold-shooting game to knock down four threes in nine attempts outside the arc. He, Cason Wallace, and Jacob Toppin were the most aggressive in hunting their shots. It might not be clear who will lead UK in scoring this year, but it's clear there are a bunch of guys who could do that on any given night. Ugonna Onyenso is very raw in some respects but not in others. I think there will come a point in this season when he's able to help them.

DAVID SISK:

Now that’s more like it. Many of the improvements we were looking for were there tonight after a lackluster exhibition opener versus Western Missouri. Seven of the nine Wildcats with scholarships ended in double figures. Kentucky had more points at the half than it did for the entire game Sunday. The players I said earlier today that I wanted to see progress were Antonio Reeves and Chris Livingston. Reeves led all scorers and Livingston posted ten more points than he did in the opener. UK also made 12 three-pointers tonight after going just 7-22 in game number one. I’ll touch on the other players in another article tonight, but every Cat could make a claim for playing better tonight. That’s growth, and it will leave a good taste in the mouths of Big Blue Nation.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Tonight was a much better offensive showing for Kentucky, and they still have so much more room for improvement, plus they were short two starters and a key reserve. This roster features a lot of high IQ players and all of the pieces mesh and make sense. These minutes for Wallace at the point are huge in his developmental curve at this level and he makes so many plays at both ends of the court. It’s hard to keep CJ Fredrick off of the court, and he and Antonio Reeves provide outside shooting stability. Chris Livingston is going through some growing pains entering the college game, but he showed improvement tonight and always plays hard. Adou Thiero and Ugonna Kingsley are going to be very good players for Kentucky in due time.



