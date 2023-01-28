TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky had a chance to get off of the tournament bubble tonight but just couldn’t get over the hump. Kansas made winning plays late in the game while CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves didn’t make shots and Kentucky gave up a ton of points off of ball screens. This season comes down to those two guys and while Fredrick played solid defense, he was literally unplayable on the offensive end. It’s not the end of the world. Kansas is a good team and Cason Wallace is making strides at point guard, but this win would’ve been a big resume builder.

DAVID SISK:

This one stings for Kentucky. Kansas broke a three-game skid and broke UK’s three-game winning streak, 77-68. Give the Jayhawks credit, that win was all about culture, and they knocked down big shot after big shot. But Kentucky came into the game with obvious advantages on the back line and didn’t take advantage of them. Kansas outrebounded the Cats by five. UK only had four offensive boards for the game. Points in the paint were a wash with Kansas coming out on top 40-38. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin combined for 32 points, but you get the feeling they should have been force fed the ball and gotten more. After shooting better the last three games, the Kentucky shooters got back to missing open shots. They were 2-for-13 from three. In a nutshell, UK didn’t play to its recent identity. Defensively, they did. Kansas shot 49% from the field, and continued to struggle defending the ball screen. Kentucky still has wins in front of them, but it is looking more and more like an 11 or 12 loss team going into the Big Dance who ends up with a low seed, and has to play for their lives to get out of the first weekend.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That's a tough one for BBN. It doesn't undo all the good of the past couple of weeks, but it checks the momentum and makes you step back and look at the resume in its totality. It's not an impressive resume and this was one of their best opportunities for the kind of win that could start to change that narrative. Now as it stands, the UT win is a standalone phenomenon until UK beats more good teams. I do think they had opportunities for a better outcome but Kansas was a bit better on both ends of the court. UK shot a high percentage from two but Kansas took away most good perimeter looks and also wiped out UK's second chance points. This doesn't mean UK is out of the tournament, but it does limit the ultimate possibilities in terms of seeding.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This feels like a major missed opportunity for the Cats, who could have re-written the national narrative on their postseason worthiness with a win over Kansas tonight. But now UK is sitting on seven losses with a bunch of challenging games still remaining on the schedule. John Calipari says it's a marathon and not a sprint, which is technically true, but the Cats aren't leaving themselves any leeway whatsoever. Three losses, at most, might be all they can absord heading into the SEC Tournament. Any more than that, and they're probably going to have to pull off an improbable championship run in Nashville to make the Field of 68. As far as tonight goes, they can look at two stat columns as the major culprits in the loss: 2-for-13 from the 3-point arc and zero second-chance points. This game was there for the taking. Kentucky's worst game of the season in those two areas wind up costing them a big game. Give Kansas credit, however, for their strong glass work and coming up with every big bucket the Jayhawks needed down the stretch, especially NBA wing prospect Jalen Wilson.



