CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Kansas

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It's hard to remember a Kentucky team making as many ill-advised plays as they did in the second half during this game. There is a total absence of offense in the sense we normally talk about it. It's every man for himself. There is no good ball movement. Guys took horrible three-pointers when they needed to work for a good look. The way this one started I thought the 'Cats were going to have something to get excited about at the end of the night, but it looks like they just started playing together yesterday. I've watched enough Calipari teams to still know not to write this team off, but we are in for a very long and probably ugly growing process. Kansas didn't even play well at all.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I want that two hours of my life back. This may have been the worst-played game in the grand history of the Kentucky-Kansas rivalry. The Cats and Jayhawks combined to miss 86 shots from the field tonight. The winning team shot 29.9 percent. The Cats were 3-for-21 from the 3-point line and committed 16 turnovers, some of the main issues that haunted them in the loss Sunday to Richmond. I thought the game was lost in the final five minutes of the first half, when the Jayhawks whittled a 13-point deficit to six going to the locker room. The Cats recorded only one bucket over an almost 13-minute span of the first and second halves as KU surged to the lead and gained confidence that it could win the game despite a horrible shooting night. John Calipari has his work cut out for him. He's had some inexperienced teams struggle early in the season but never like this.

DAVID SISK:

This game went pretty much along the script that we expected. Kansas was the more experienced and hardened team that didn’t quit because of a horrible early start, and made the plays late. I’ll say this for Kentucky though, they didn’t throw in the towel in the final minutes after they were down five. The positives are I think this will be a hard nosed team. We also said that the defense has to be off the charts for the team to be really good, and it is. The length presents problems, and Isaiah Jackson is a human eraser. Their defensive presence is something we can all feel good about. But on the offensive end it is what it is, and it’s going to take time. For a segment of the second half Jacob Toppin in high post isolations was the first option. It is a poor perimeter shooting team that does not have a point guard. John Calipari needs to find ways to use B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke. Neither one have faced situations before where they are struggling with decision making while the ball is in their hands. Olivier Sarr also needs more than six shots. But in the end, I believe there are more building blocks leaving this game than there was after Richmond.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It’s time that we step back and re-evaluate how good this Kentucky team actually is. They have raw talent, but no shooters, no point guard, and an offense that hasn’t changed a single thing from last year to this year. The spacing is awful and they just haven’t meshed. There’s a lot of AAU ball being played, and it’s up to Cal to fix that. I’m not sure where the outside shooting comes from, but the offense as it stands today is unbearable to watch. We said preseason that Clarke and Boston have to be stars and they just haven’t been.