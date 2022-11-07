DAVID SISK:

Early on in this game, I had convinced myself that this matchup was a wash against an overmatched foe, and we really couldn’t learn anything from it. But there is no way that we can take anything else but a positive from it. With the absence of three players who contribute a lot, including the starting point guard and the national player of the year, this looked like a good night to take the under. Not so fast my friend. Everybody contributed. But my takeaway is that there was a Big Four. Antonio Reeves, CJ Frederick, Cason Wallace, and Jacob Toppin combined for 72 points. I am particularly intrigued with the backcourt of Wallace at the point with Reeves and Frederick at the wings. The latter two had a combined 42 points and were 8-for-17 from the field. Enter Wallace’s ability to play downhill and create (9 assists), and you’ve really got something there. John Calipari has plenty to build on.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Despite playing with a short roster, Kentucky went out and took care of business in its first game against a D1 opponent. The guards were terrific — Cason Wallace with a near triple-double, CJ Fredrick with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Antonio Reeves with 22 on 8-of-16 shooting — and it’s evident that there’s much more consistent shooting options on this year’s team than last. Cason Wallace is a junkyard dog that makes winning plays, and Chris Livingston made a bunch of winning plays himself. Jacob Toppin was a little erratic at times, but he will continue to take steps forward as roles get defined within the team. Ugonna Onyenso is the best pure rim protector for Kentucky since Nerlens Noel, and has a bright future ahead of him in Lexington.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Considering that Kentucky was playing without three major contributors, that opener could not have gone much better. I liked how the Cats got positive contributions from just about everyone who stepped on the floor tonight. Transfer wings Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick led the way with 22 and 20 points, respectively, in their UK debut. Reeves knocked down six 3-pointers and Fredrick added two of his own. That duo is going to give the Cats some wing options they haven't had in recent years. Kentucky has occasionally had one big perimeter shooting threat but not two with this much potential. Jacob Toppin gives you a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Cason Wallace flirts with a triple-double (15 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists) in his first collegiate game. That's good stuff. Chris Livingston almost gives you five guys in double figures with nine points of his own, and Ugonna Onyenso blocks four shots and changes several others to help lead UK's defensive effort. Howard finished at 34% from the field and turned the ball over 16 times. A great start for Kentucky's 2022-23 season.