JEFF DRUMMOND:

File this one in the "It Wasn't Pretty But..." file. The Cats let the Yellow Jackets hang around for most of this game today, but I'll give some partial credit to Georgia Tech for displaying more fight than they have in other marquee matchups so far this season. Josh Pastner had a good gameplan, and his scrambling zone defense gave the Jackets a chance to pull the upset. Kentucky continues to struggle with its perimeter shooting with Tyrese Maxey adding an 0-for-9 game to his recent slump. The Cats really need to find a way to get him rolling again in order to force opponents out of the zone. Ashton Hagans (21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists) and Immanuel Quickley (16 points) compensated as John Calipari's three-guard lineup showed promise for the future. Look for UK to lean on that lineup more in the weeks to come.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Ashton Hagans is clearly the best player on this team and he played like it tonight against Georgia Tech. Immanuel Quickley had his best game in several outings as well. If those two play at that level, Kentucky is a really solid team. They need Tyrese Maxey to be a much better offensive player, however. He's in a brutal stretch over the last three games (4/26 FG). EJ Montgomery also took a big step back. Kentucky has to be a great defensive team before they can think about being a championship contender and this was another step towards becoming one of the nation's better defensive squads. Hagans is going to need more help on the other end.

TRAVIS GRAF:

The game wasn’t the prettiest. It was choppy throughout. The Cats, however, found a way to impose their will as the game went on. Tyrese Maxey went 0-for-9, but held a 20-plus scorer to single digits. Nick Richards didn’t have a great game statistically, but he was a defensive force in the paint. The same can’t can’t be said for EJ Montgomery, who reverted tonight. He was a complete non-factor. Keion Brooks continues to impress and he’ll see increased minutes if he continues his high level of play. The writing seems to be on the wall for Brooks and Whitney, as one played 25 minutes and one player only seven. Ashton Hagans has been Kentucky’s best player this season, and he flirted with another triple-double, tallying 21, 7 and 7. Kentucky’s defense was stout and forced Georgia Tech into some bad decisions, but the Cats also turned it over 25% of the time. The three-guard lineup was great at times, with all three guys being willing passers. Kentucky assisted on 18 of their 24 makes, and if this team learns to make the easy pass, they’ll be a tough team to beat.

DAVID SISK:

Georgia Tech is a physical and patient team that makes teams play old school basketball. After early hot shooting, the defense kicked it in. The ACC’s leading scorer, Michael Devoe, was held to five, and double-double machine, James Banks, had six points and three rebounds. Ashton Hagans was great and Immanuel Quickley added 16, but I loved the contributions of Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, and particularly Keion Brooks. They showed the willingness to do the dirty work. Overall, this young team of elite recruits proved they are willing to put individual numbers on the back burner to get into the trenches.



