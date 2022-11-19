JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It's a weird game to talk about. We could say that every week because no two games are the same, but this one was really odd in that Kentucky did a lot of good things that you have to appreciate. I certainly didn't expect them to play Georgia that close. I think UGA played it pretty conservatively, but that's how these teams generally play each other. Kirby and Stoops both like that. Kentucky lost to the No. 1 team 16-6 a week after losing to Vanderbilt and there were three offensive drives that ended inside the Georgia 35. So there was more they could have done. The 99-yard touchdown drive was incredible and Barion Brown is just different, but the offense squandered too many opportunities. Defensively, they have nothing to be ashamed of. They really battled. At the end of the day there aren't any moral victories. I still see the same issues that arise all the time as necessitating change, but the team deserves a lot of respect for today.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Kentucky deserves a lot of credit for picking itself up and playing with a lot of heart today after being embarassed last by Vanderbilt. This program is well beyond the moral-victory days, but you can still take a lot of pride in how the Wildcats competed with the best team in the country today. If the defense had shown up like this against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, the Cats would probably be sitting at 8-3 right now instead of 6-5. It was nice to see the offensive line give Will Levis and Barion Brown a chance to work some magic today, but the offense was far too inconsistent to give the Cats a legit shot at shocking the college football world. Levis' red-zone pick in the first half and OC Rich Scangarello's bizarre situational play-claling were issues. Now you just hope that UK gives a clean injury report and the Cats are at full strength next week for the Governor's Cup clash with an improved Louisville squad.



