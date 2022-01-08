QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Georgia

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Going into the game the only real question for me was how Kentucky would look without Sahvir Wheeler running the point. That turned out to be a non-issue. Georgia is a very bad defensive team and TyTy Washington capitalized with an excellent game. He pretty much did whatever he wanted. Oscar Tshiebwe had one of his very best games of the season and that's saying something. The third big positive for Kentucky was Davion Mintz seemed to come out of his shooting slump. I do think there's room for UK to get better on the defensive end. Georgia's a bad team but UK did what it should.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

After a dreadful first half, the Cats turned it up a notch and looked like a ranked team against an outmatched opponent in the second half. It was odd to see the UK defense picked apart for 52% shooting by the Bulldogs in the first half, and I think a lot of that can be chalked up to not having their own bulldog, Sahvir Wheeler, harassing the UGA point guards. It was probably a bigger adjustment playing without him on defense than it was missing him on offense. TyTy Washington helped pick up the slack in that regard, setting a new UK single-game assist record with 17 to go along with 17 points. He had an exceptional game, and once again, an efficient one, needing only 13 shots and committing just two turnovers. Great to see Davion Mintz rediscover his jumper and pump in 19 points. And what can you say about Oscar Tshiebwe at this point? He's making 29 points and 17 rebounds feel almost routine.

DAVID SISK:

Before the game we were asked what we were looking for against Georgia. I saw everything I needed to see. We wanted to know how TyTy Washington would play the point spot. He set the UK game record with 17 assists to go along with 17 points. I also said I was hoping for Davion Mintz to start hitting 3s. He was 5 for 7. If he can get on a roll that will be huge for this team. Add Oscar Tshiebwe’s 29 points, 17 rebounds and Keion Brooks’ 14 points in just eight shots, and the Cats were very strong in spots. The defense wasn’t where it needed to be. Georgia shot 49%. The bench also had some issues. But overall we know what Kentucky does well as they head into the teeth of the SEC schedule.