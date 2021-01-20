CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Georgia

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It's time to face the reality that this team is just not going to turn the corner in a meaningful way with how the roster is constructed this season. There are just too many flaws. Askew was really over his head tonight. He plays so hard but he was a step slow on both ends of the court. The basketball IQ was as bad as I've seen from a Kentucky team, and it shows up in an inability to run any offense and the shot selection. They really didn't deserve to be in the game, it's just that Georgia was so bad.

DAVID SISK:

In a miserable season of historic proportions, tonight was probably the low point for Kentucky. The Cats led 56-49 with 7:13 remaining, but only scored six points from there as Georgia made a shot at the bucket with one second left to win 63-62. Kentucky wasted B.J. Boston’s best game of the year. His 18 points combined with 12 apiece from Keion Brooks and Isaiah Jackson gave them a chance. The trio had a combined fifteen field goals. The rest of the team had nine. Once again John Calipari just couldn’t get everyone on the same page. But the killer was turnovers. UK had seventeen which led to an easy twenty-five points for a bad Georgia offense. That’s what bad teams do. They also miss last-minute foul shots with the team’s best shooter on the line. That’s why they are 4-9, and that is why things are not getting any better.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It’s short, sweet, and simple for me. This team is mentally weak. There’s not one player on this team that I’d want on my side in a street fight. That, combined with Askew not being a point guard and Mintz not being a point guard is a terrible combination. Calipari doesn’t know how to work the rotations with this roster and it’s just a bad deal all around. I could go on and on, but fans just need to get used to every game being a root canal for the rest of the season. This isn’t a tournament team. It isn’t getting turned around. Calipari really needs to look at the type of player he recruits from now on. You either need ‘dogs’ or guys that have tremendous basketball IQ. This team has neither.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

It's probably time to acknowledge that this is just isn't a good basketball team. It's never going to be one. The Cats can't handle the ball, they can't shoot it, they can't execute any offensive plays, and they have a general lack of basketball IQ that is magnified when you are playing a lot of close, low-scoring, possession-oriented games. Their lone positive ability is defense, and even that breaks down at the worst times, allowing the Bulldogs to make a pair of layups inside the final minute of play to win the game. Georgia is a bad basketball team. There's no excuse for losing this one, especially up six with under two minutes to go. Barring a miraculous run in the SEC Tournament -- if one is even played -- the NCAA Tournament is not going to happen for these Cats. At this point, they're just trying to save face and keep Kansas from surpassing them in the all-time wins column.