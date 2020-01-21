TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky took care of business tonight. The best part about the game was that it was never truly in question late in the second half despite a below-average outing from Tyrese Maxey and a terrible shooting night on the perimeter as a whole. Nick Richards is a stud, Ashton Hagans always plays great against Georgia, and there were bright spots from the secondary players: Keion Brooks, EJ Montgomery, and Johnny Juzang. It’s all about piecing everything together at once, which I think will happen within the next two months. I like this team’s trajectory as the season goes along.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It wasn't as dominant a victory as I expected but Kentucky is now 5-1 in SEC play, one game behind surprising LSU and in a good place moving forward. Nick Richards continues to play like one of the nation's best big men, and Ashton Hagans had one of his better games in a while. Keion Brooks and Johnny Juzang have combined to give Kentucky really good minutes for two consecutive games and we even saw some toughness from Richards. This isn't a dominant Kentucky team and probably never will be but a 10-point conference win after a good road victory further underscores that the second half against South Carolina was the outlier.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was a solid performance by Kentucky, just about exactly what the experts in Vegas had projected. Ashton Hagans (23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals) and Nick Richards (20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocked shots) were fantastic but the biggest positive to come out of this one was the contributions the Cats got from a previously struggling EJ Montgomery (10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocked shots), Keion Brooks (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Johnny Juzang (6 points, 3 rebounds). If UK can keep getting consistent production out of those guys, the ceiling remains as high as any team in the country. The Cats are still in this habit of letting lesser teams hang around far too long. That seems to be the only thing holding them back right now.