TRAVIS GRAF:

This win told me more about this Kentucky team than the Louisville win did. Shots weren’t falling during the first half, every free throw seemed to rim out, one of the nation’s best players was making highlight play after highlight play. What did the Cats do? They buckled down in the second half and showed great mental toughness. Every player that touched the court during the second half made a key play. Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards are a very solid core. Sestina made veteran players and grabbed key rebounds. Montgomery struggled a bit, but still grabbed six boards. Great performance by this team in their first road contest.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

If Kentucky's backcourt plays at the level it did in the second half they're going to be tough to beat. There was swagger. They got to every spot on the court they wanted to get to. They were in constant attack mode. Georgia has to fix some things defensively but a lot of it was UK's guards playing to the level a lot of us envisioned before the season. Going on the road and winning in impressive fashion against a Georgia team that had just knocked off Top-10 Memphis was the best win of the season for Kentucky in my mind.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

For one of the first times this season, Kentucky got a really balanced effort in which almost every man who saw the floor made a big contribution to the victory. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each scored 17 points, while Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans added 15 and 13, respectively. That's terrific balance. Even in some of its better wins, UK has relied heavily on one or two players to carry the load. The Cats entered the game fourth in the nation in team free-throw shooting but made only 10 of 20 at the line. Fortunately, they were able to overcome it by going 50% from the field (31 of 62) and 50% from the arc (6 of 12) as well. Just a really tough, determined performance tonight.