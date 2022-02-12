QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Florida

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was another impressive win for the Cats, but it's going to be difficult for Big Blue Nation to celebrate too much until we learn about the extent of the injury that knocked TyTy Washington out of the game in the second half. It looks like he'll have some sort of ankle or knee injury. Hopefully, it won't be a major one, but that's out of UK's control now. Kentucky showed it can withstand more grab-and-grind tactics from an opponent that clearly came into the game with intentions of mucking things up as much as possible. Oscar Tshiebwe added to his National Player of the Year resume with 27 points, 19 rebounds, and three steals, and we saw Sahvir Wheeler become more of an offensive threat (9 points) after going through a recent shooting slump. Wheeler, Davion Mintz, and Kellen Grady combined for 35 points (8 for 20 from the 3-point arc) to help compensate for the loss of Washington.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

We're all eagerly awaiting word on the extent of TyTy Washington's injury and since an absence would probably force Mintz into the starting lineup it would really be a hit to the backcourt depth. That said, as long as Sahvir Wheeler and Oscar Tshiebwe are on the court this Kentucky team is going to be very, very good offensively. You saw the difference when Wheeler was in the game in the second half, not in foul trouble. He creates so many high percentage shots and puts so much pressure on the other team and on both ends of the court. This was an incredible game for Tshiebwe. He should be an easy choice for National Player of the Year and the Wildcats kept right on moving along. I can't see them losing before the regional final.

DAVID SISK:

To steal a phrase from Denny Green, it was what we thought it was; a chippy, physical, scrum. Florida plays hard, and if the football team had a defense like that Dan Mullen would still have a job. Kentucky was better and they showed why they are a top five team. They just wore and wore on Florida. They out rebounded they by more than a dozen and kept them about that much below their seasonal scoring average. Oscar Tshiebwe was dominant again with 27 points and 19 rebounds. But it may be a win-lose proposition with TyTy Washington going down with another lower leg injury. This one appeared on the surface to be more scary than the others. Injuries could be the only thing to slow this team down, and now thoughts turn to Knoxville and beyond with hopes the Cats won’t be without their best guard.