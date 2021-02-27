CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Florida

TRAVIS GRAF:

Florida’s zone and press really got Kentucky’s offense out of wack after the Cats started off hot. Kentucky never really did adjust and Devin Askew wasn’t confident in reading the defense or creating for his teammates. Davion Mintz has been a man on a mission but wasn’t enough to overcome the poor play of his teammates down the stretch. Keion Brooks and Olivier Sarr weren’t much of a factor, but Isaiah Jackson played like a lottery pick once again while Jacob Toppin continues to show flashes. The worst part about the loss is that Kentucky will now have to win four games instead of three in the SEC tournament.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Today's outcome doesn't change anything in terms of what it's going to take for Kentucky to get into the NCAA Tournament. They were going to have to win the SEC Tournament either way. Today was a reminder, for me, of the offensive issues Kentucky faces that will make a run through the league tournament difficult. When they can play at the pace they want and the opposition doesn't make good adjustments then they're not bad at scoring the ball. Florida made adjustments and Kentucky never really countered. This was a tough game for Askew and Sarr. Davion Mintz had a nice game but Kentucky was a little more out of sync than the Gators. I thought Mike White's team came in on a mission and poised.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This one felt like a rerun of every narrow defeat that Kentucky has suffered this season. The Cats jumped out to a nice lead but wasted it with a flurry of turnovers as Florida threw a 3-2 zone press defensive look at them. When the pace ground to a halt, the UK offense disappeared and allowed the Gators to get back in the game. Kentucky still had a chance to win, clinging to a one-point lead at the under-4 timeout, but the Cats had a major defensive breakdown coming out of the huddle and allowed Florida's best shooter, Tyree Appleby, to take a wide-open 3-pointer at the 3:29 mark. That gave the Gators the lead for good. Frustrating day at Rupp as the Cats got next to nothing from three players. Devin Askew, Keion Brooks Jr., and Olivier Sarr combined for only 11 points and turned the ball over eight times. Kentucky will now need to run the table in Nashville if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament. There is no other path. To do that, the Cats will have to do something they haven't done all season: win four in a row.