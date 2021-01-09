CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Florida

DAVID SISK:

Who saw this one coming? I’ll admit I’ve been harder on this team than anyone and I didn’t expect it to turn around today, at least not to this degree. Any wins from here on out were going to be ugly low scoring scrums. It was anything but in Gainesville. Florida pressured right off the bat and that may have been in their worst interest. Kentucky played free, loose, and aggressive. They trapped, doubled, and played over screens on one end and pushed the ball and knocked down perimeter jumpers on the other. Everything just looked different. We had expectations before the year began, but that was based on B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke. Today everyone played a major part. This was a total team effort by a group that was dialed in and bought in.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Like David said, who saw that coming? We knew Kentucky was an improved team with Dontaie Allen in the lineup, but even so, there was a bit of uncertainty as to how the team would respond to a better opponent. Was the improvement real? Then today they come out in Gainesville against a quality Gator team and play what was easily their best game of the season. I can't think of anyone who played poorly. This was a business trip and Calipari deserves a lot of credit for having everyone so locked in. You have to now start to ask what this team is capable of. The spacing and offensive execution are light years ahead of where they were two weeks ago, at least for today. I don't know if you can count on them playing so well every night, but I can't go back to thinking about this team like we did before. They're a dangerous team that will be very interesting to watch moving forward, and that's a lot more than I expected we'd ever be able to say about them.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Color me surprised, too. I thought this would be a really difficult game for the Cats to pull out today. It's hard to imagine it unfolding any better than it did. Kentucky shot 56% from the field, outrebounded the Gators 31-30, dished out 18 assists, recorded 10 steals, and blocked seven shots in its most well-rounded performance of the season. Even better than those raw team stats, the Cats got positive contributions from so many different players today. Four players in double-figures; two more with nine. Eight in the scoring column altogether. Keion Brooks looked fantastic in his first game in 10 months, posting a 12-6-4 line in 24 minutes of action. I didn't really think we would see him play that much today. Combined with the emergence of Dontaie Allen in the last week, it's almost like this is an entirely different UK team. Turnovers are down, assists are up. Everything just looks much better than it did a couple of weeks ago. We'll get a much better idea of how much they have improved with Alabama -- perhaps the best team in the SEC right now -- looming next on the schedule.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This was the most enjoyable game that Kentucky fans have watched all season, wouldn’t you say? The offense actually moved with a purpose for most of the game. It helps when most of your lineup combinations have four guys that can score. Speaking of lineup combinations, Keion Brooks being back is absolutely massive. He’s a rebounding and scoring threat from the 3/4 spots. This team is playing with a purpose. How many times did they make the extra pass? How many times did they dive on the floor? How many times did they run over to pick a teammate up off the floor? There are still many warts, but tonight was promising.I was proud of BJ Boston. He didn’t force as many shots as he had and he PASSED on an open shot to a wide-open cutter in the lane. Dontaie Allen just does so much for this team by being on the court. Having shooters opens up the offense. He and Brooks playing together should be great moving forward. Askew and Mintz on the floor at the same time is another dangerous combo. The ball moves more crisply and the number of open shots increases when those too play together. Jackson, Toppin, and Sarr are starting to settle into their roles. I feel like they’ll alternate who has good games on a game to game basis. Moving forward, Kentucky just needs polish. They have the pieces and will add another when Clarke returns. They have some real momentum and need to ride the wave for as long as they can.