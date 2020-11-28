CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Florida

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Kentucky came out ready to compete today and make up for a terrible showing last week at Alabama -- holding a 10-7 lead inside the final minute of the first half against the Gators -- but, once again, the offense completely evaporated in the second half. A week after posting 27 yards in the second half against the Crimson Tide, UK managed only 46 yards after halftime today. The passing game was atrocious, gaining just 62 yards through the air and throwing three interceptions. Kentucky had a pair of special teams blunders that directly led to all of the Gators' 14 first-half points, and the Cats were flagged for a slew of penalties, including three consecutive of the 15-yard variety on one Florida scoring drive. Plenty of fight, but not much discipline or execution from the last minute of the first half until the end of the game.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Predictable result. I don't think there was really any hope for Kentucky going into this game and the player absences certainly didn't help. The offense is a total mess. Terry Wilson isn't playing well but nobody they put back there is solving the issues. We've been saying for a while the best they can do is beat South Carolina and show up in a bowl game. That's where they still are. It's been a humbling reminder of what the program is really up against in the Southeastern Conference this year and today was the latest reality check. Florida is going to make everyone's defense look silly at times, but there's no excuse for the offense to do so little against the No. 65 defense nationally. And the special teams have really regressed.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This week was essentially played out the same way last week did. Fantastic first half, but the Cats shot themselves in the foot and aren’t mentally tough enough to overcome adversity. They went from playing to win early on to playing very conservative in the second half. There are just no words for how bad this offense. Mark Stoops’ teams are usually pretty well-disciplined, but today that went out the window. Kentucky’s second-half style of offense cannot beat a component opponent and there will need to be changes made this offseason to correct it. The benefit of the doubt has been given all season long, but each week the offense finds a way to get worse.