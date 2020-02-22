JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This is pretty much who Kentucky is. The backcourt is active, quick, athletic, and good enough to gradually give the 'Cats an advantage over most teams they play, but perplexingly, they struggle to close out games. But they usually do, only by a close margin. So this game was the season in a nutshell. That's OK because Florida played very well in portions and was a great test today. Immanuel Quickley has become a special player, Tyrese Maxey's first half at least was fantastic, and Nick Richards made timely plays as he always seems to. Ashton Hagans' six turnovers play into an unfortunate narrative for him but he's still too valuable at other things to take off the court.

TRAVIS GRAF:

In typical Kentucky fashion, the ‘Cats pulled out a close win in a game where they struggled shooting from the outside and were out-rebounded. This is the best free-throw shooting Kentucky team that I can remember in my lifetime, finishing 10 for 10 at the stripe tonight as well. Immanuel Quickley needs to be in as much, if not more, postseason awards talk as anyone else on the roster. He’s been the definition of consistency since December. Tyrese Maxey did a good job of leading the team, and if he can find a consistent outside shot towards the end of the season, he’s one of the top players in the country. It was a weird game for Kentucky’s big men to rebound in, as they often found themselves drawn out on the perimeter more often than usual. Ashton Hagans did a lot more harm than good when on the floor today, and he continues on the negative trajectory that he’s been on for the last few weeks. Kentucky needs him to get things figured out in the worst way.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

If playing in a ton of close games has a positive effect on a team in the postseason, Kentucky should feel great about its chances. The entire 2019-20 season has basically been one long close game. Today was no exception, and even though the Cats had some nervous moments versus full-court pressure for the second straight game, they managed to take care of business by sinking all 10 of their free throws. Immanuel Quickley has developed into the unquestioned "go-to man" for UK, making one big shot after another seemingly every time his team needs one. He finished with 26 today, including three straight 3-pointers in the second half to turn a 44-41 deficit into a 50-44 lead. I also thought Tyrese Maxey had a strong all-around game with 13 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.