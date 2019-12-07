JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Kentucky played well, with Ashton Hagans really facilitating as he has been and EJ Montgomery playing arguably the best game of his Wildcat career to date. I'm not sure how much to put into this game because FDU didn't look very good. Having said that, it can only be viewed as a positive that for the second straight game Montgomery and Nick Richards both played at a very high level. Keion Brooks did some nice things as well. I'm not sure what's going on with Tyrese Maxey but he is struggling.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky took care of business tonight against a pretty bad Fairleigh Dickinson team. The Cats dominated from start to finish in a game where Tyrese Maxey only had two points. EJ Montgomery built upon a strong outing last game, adding 25 points and nine rebounds tonight. Nick Richards was an efficient 5-of-7 from the field, finishing with a double-double. He wasn’t the only UK player to finish with a double-double, however, as Ashton Hagans accounted for 11 points and 10 assists. Hagans has been in command of the offense and has been a confident decision-maker as of late. Keion Brooks, my X-factor for this season, added a career-high 15 points to go along with five rebounds. There are some things to be cleaned up on both ends (3-point shooting, on-ball defense, and giving up offensive rebounds), but this game helped contribute to building Kentucky’s positive momentum heading into a tougher part of the schedule.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was a satisfying performance for the Cats, who took care of business the way one might expect them to do in a mismatch of this variety. UK avoided the lapses it has experienced in similar games, keeping FDU from making runs to hang around like similar opponents had done. Great showing for E.J. Montgomery, who looked like the player many scouts and fans expected when he was a high school All-American. That may have been the most assertive we have seen Montgomery on the offensive end of the floor since he arrived in Lexington. The front line of Montgomery, Nick Richards, and Keion Brooks Jr. combined for 52 points and 24 rebounds. If they can keep that going, it bodes really well for this team’s development as some more challenging games loom on the schedule.

DAVID SISK:

FDU was the final opponent during the “boot camp” window. They were probably as over matched and under prepared as any team I’ve seen come into Rupp for awhile. Transition defense was non-existent and John Calipari was able to turn his studs loose. Two different scoring standouts tonight were E.J. Montgomery and Keion Brooks. Much has been made about Nick Richards, but E.J’s 25 points were a welcome sight. Brooks added 15. Now it’s Georgia Tech, Utah, Ohio State, and Louisville before SEC play begins.