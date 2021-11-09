QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Duke

TRAVIS GRAF:

I think there’s more to like than Kentucky fans would like to admit following this loss. They showed grit and fight every time they were knocked down. Kentucky battled and kept it close despite getting absolutely nothing from TyTy Washington. Washington must develop into that player that can get a bucket for you at any time because Kentucky doesn’t have that kind of player otherwise.

DAVID SISK:

That was a hard-fought game, but the bottom line is that Kentucky doesn’t have a Trevor Keels or Paolo Banchero. Late in the game, I just had no idea where UK could go offensively when they had to have a score. I loved the team’s fight. Oscar Tshiebwe was nasty with 17 points and 19 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. Sahvir Wheeler also brought it, but he also had seven turnovers. That has been an issue for him as a college player. In the end, they won’t play many teams like Duke. This will be a good team that will be ranked all year long. But they also have flaws they will have to overcome.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I know it's impossible for many Kentucky fans to come away from a loss to Duke feeling good but I think the Cats are going to be OK. They were way too dependent on TyTy Washington forcing things that weren't there. At halftime, Calipari took the blame for that. It amounted to the difference in the game along with Duke's advantage when Tshiebwe was out. I don't think Kentucky executed offense nearly as maturely as they should have given the experience and talent on the roster but Duke was a lot tougher and better defensively than they sometimes are. I came away thinking Duke is underrated and Kentucky can eventually be really good but a notch below because the two best players on the court were Blue Devils.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Coming off the nightmare that was last season, Kentucky fans were hungry for a win tonight to open the season -- especially against Coach K and the rival Blue Devils -- but I think they showed some real fight and potential moving forward that will ease the sting of the loss. We all kinda said, "Whoa. Hold up, big fella," when Oscar Tshiebwe told us at media day that he wants to average 20 rebounds a game, then he goes out and grabs 19 in his debut for the Cats to go along with 17 points. He was a beast. If nothing else, Kentucky can come away feeling really good about having a physical presence inside this season. Rough night for TyTy Washington (3 for 14 FG). Kinda reminded me of early BJ Boston showings. He'll get better. I thought UK needed a bit more from the 3-point arc tonight. This team has too many good shooters to settle for a 7-for-18 night.