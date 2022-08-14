QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Bahamas Select

JEFF DRUMMOND:

The Cats got a better test today from a Bahamas Select squad that had more size and athleticism than the first three teams that Kentucky faced on its trip. I think John Calipari may have set it up this way. Even if he didn't, the UK boss probably liked the fact that the Cats were pushed a little bit in this one and had to fight through some tired legs after playing four games in five days and a number of other activities at Baha Mar. I thought Sahvir Wheeler was really good again today and may have prevented UK from falling behind more than the eight points they trailed in the first half. Antonio Reeves was the big story in the second half, hitting four consecutive 3-pointers during the key run that pushed the Cats to their first double-digit lead. He looks like a great addition to the roster, hitting 14 of his 27 attempts from beyond the arc to earn the Big Blue Bahamas MVP award. He had a heat-check moment in this game after splashing four in a row, but I liked that. I didn't think he forced a shot all week. Comparisons to Kellen Grady will be inevitable, but Reeves looks like a more decisive version of his transfer predecessor. I loved the inside-out action from him and Oscar Tshiebwe. I think you're going to see Oscar rack up a few more assists this season on those. The Cats really shot the ball well from the perimeter as a team on this trip, and that was without arguably their best shooter, CJ Fredrick, playing many mintues as they ease him back into action.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

After about three games of Kentucky playing basketball in the Bahamas I was close to feeling like we didn't learn much. It sure looked like this was a really good team, and I was sure it would be that, but it was hard to say how good because the competition was so poor. Today the competition was markedly better and Kentucky got punched in the mouth early but you had to like how the Cats responded. It's not surprising they'd start slow playing a fourth game in five days and much less than 24 hours after its last contest. In that respect it's a bit of an SEC tournament simulation, though I'm sure this team will only have to go through three rounds. Antonio Reeves could be an upgrade over Kellan Grady because he while he isn't regarded as a marksman on that level so far, he can get that shot off so much better. Jacob Toppin and Sahvir Wheeler chipped in with 20+ points as well. This team has a lot of guys who can hurt you. I haven't even mentioned Oscar Tshiebwe or Cason Wallace or others. This team's maturity, offensive explosiveness, and defensive improvements due to personnel changes were on full display and Kentucky fans should expect this to be a top-10 caliber team that can compete for No. 9.