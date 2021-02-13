CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Auburn

DAVID SISK:

Although Kentucky hasn’t been used to winning of late, some things are par for the course. They are going to play hard and be involved in a close game, and they are going to cause ulcers down the stretch. That’s what happened Saturday even in their first win in five tries. The Cats had their biggest lead at 63-49 with 10:36 left only to see Auburn come all the way back. But there were some things about this team that I’m beginning to like. The team that couldn’t eclipse the 65 point mark has gone over 70 for a fourth straight time and got to 80 in back to back games. We are also beginning to get the B.J. Boston we expected. He had 18 on 5-8 shooting from deep. The freshman seems to be a different player since the week off from the Texas cancellation. Isaiah Jackson also has his best game with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and constant rim protection against a driving Sharife Cooper.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I've always subscribed to the "due theory." Kentucky has been in overdue territory this season. It was good to see something finally break in the Wildcats' favor after being in so many tight games that ended on a sour note. There are plenty of things that you can critique this UK team about, but the Cats have never stopped fighting. Isaiah Jackson may have been the best representation of that today as Auburn erased a 13-point deficit over the final eight-plus minutes to tie the game at 77 with 46 seconds remaining. The freshman forward blocked a shot and changed another down the stretch and had two key rebounds to help clinch the win. Jackson finished with a double-double, 18 points and 11 rebounds, to lead the Cats. It doesn't hurt to see the 3-ball becoming a big factor for UK late in the season, either. The Cats have knocked down 25 over the last two games after struggling most of the season to get them to fall.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

You have to feel good for this team on a certain level, just because they really have never quit in spite of how bad things have gotten for them. It looked like they were going to give away another one, but how about that shot by Davion Mintz? BJ Boston and Isaiah Jackson had big days. This team has gradually - very, very gradually - made some improvements. Barring a miracle, it won't be enough, but they're inching forward. Maybe they can be interesting to watch the rest of the way.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This team deserved some things to go their way. 90-percent of the reason they’ve been so bad is because of roster construction and lack of playmakers, but they’ve always experienced some bad luck and calls along the way also. They got just enough of both to pull out the win today. BJ Boston was who we expected him to be today. He looked confident and was engaged throughout. This team isn’t great as a collective unit and they’re frustrating as all get out, but they fight. It was nice to see their efforts pay off tonight in a W.