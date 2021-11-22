QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Albany

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It was an ugly and sloppy first half, but the second half was impressive. What I love most about this team is that their outcomes are better than I think you'd have seen from previous teams. If another Calipari team at UK was missing several contributors, turned it over like that, and was in a close game late in the first half, I don't think they would have won by that many points. This is just a more mature team. They play hard. They have a camaraderie. It's good to see. The other thing is TyTy Washington is rounding into an excellent player earlier than most Calipari freshman guards have. He's still a work in progress but with fewer glaring flaws. If you take this team with a very high floor and he develops into a true star, which is possible, that could be very interesting.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This was the sort of game where you work out the kinks. That’s what Kentucky will do tomorrow and Wednesday after watching film and learning from mistakes. The Cats didn’t play bad, but they played far from their best. There were so many unforced turnovers on the offensive end and plays with bad communication or execution on the defensive end. TyTy Washington continues to trend in the right direction, and so do Kellan Grady and Keion Brooks. There’s a lot to like about this team, and these games are perfect to build confidence and work on your weaknesses.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Yeah. That one is not going in the archives. There was almost literally nothing memorable about that game whatsoever, but the Cats ultimately took care of business and won by 25. I tend to agree with Justin that several recent UK teams may have allowed that Albany squad to hang around much later than this one did. I like the assertiveness we continue to see from Keion Brooks and the raw talent emerging with TyTy Washington. They have to find a way for Oscar Tshiebwe to avoid foul trouble because they definitely don't get as many second or third looks at the basket when he's on the floor. I still think they need to be taking more 3s. Fifteen is just not nearly enough, but I suppose you can chalk some of that up to Davion Mintz's illness. He'll usually get three to five up when he's active, so that would put them closer to the 20 mark.