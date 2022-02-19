QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Alabama

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It's tough to remember a more impressive win if you're talking about grit. This team knew it had to gut one out with Alabama's giant-slaying potential and two starting guards out. To put up that number of points with both TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler out is tough to fathom. Kellan Grady shot the eyes out of the ball, often not even in rhythm and when under duress, and both Keion Brooks and Jacob Toppin showed tremendous fight. It was as physical as they've played. The way Alabama played in those first 15 minutes sure didn't look good for a short-handed Kentucky team's chances and frankly I'm not sure I thought they would be capable of playing that level for the last 25 minutes of the game. Nate Oats should have done more to stop Kentucky's runs. It was nice to see the refs let teams play.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky has had a handful of very impressive wins this season, but this victory might take the cake for me. Down your two main ball handlers and creators from the jump, and it didn’t look good for the Cats. Add in Alabama coming out and absolutely punching Kentucky in the mouth by scorching the nets from the outside and it looked to be a very long day for UK and their fan base. The Cats weathered the storm and delivered a knockout blow early in the second half, a half where they only played five guys outside of a few second spell for Oscar. This game could be huge for Kentucky as they move towards March, as it allowed Kellen Grady to have more of an on the ball role and forced him to do things he hadn’t normally done all season long, which adds another self creator to the roster.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Had the Cats not went to Kansas and pounded the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse, this may have qualified as the most impressive performance of the season. Perhaps it still should be. When we found out that neither Sahvir Wheeler nor TyTy Washington would play today, I think everyone believed this would be a really difficult game to win. But after Bama came out hitting Harlem Globetrotter-style buckets in the first half, it felt like a more realistic goal might be to simply keep it close. I'm really not sure how they pulled this one off besides sheer guts... and a great boost from a raucous Rupp Arena crowd that seemed to will the Cats to victory. This kind of win is invaluable going into March, where you're sure to face adversity at some point.

DAVID SISK:

Where in the world do you start with this one? Kentucky’s starting backcourt was in street clothes. Alabama shot it like the Golden State Warriors early, and the Cats still won. Bama made six of their first eight 3s and led 41-28 with five minutes remaining in the first half. That wasn’t the real Crimson Tide team. They were 3-30 from deep in Tuscaloosa and care into the game shooting just 31% from deep. In the next 14 minutes UK outscored the opponent 46-17. Alabama only made 7-of-28 3s after the blistering start while Kentucky just kept scoring. Kellan Grady had 25 points on 7-of-8 shooting from deep. Oscar Tshiebwe went for 18 and 12, while Keion Brooks and Jacob Toppin also finished in double figures as John Calipari stayed with a big lineup. They shot 54.4% from the field and 69.2% from deep on nine makes. All feels good in Big Blue Nation right now.



