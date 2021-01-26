CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Alabama

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This Kentucky-Alabama matchup reminds me somewhat of UK and Florida in the 2014 season when the Cats just couldn't get over the hump against a talented Gators squad. They made it closer with each try, including a fantastic effort in the SEC Tournament, but just couldn't beat that particular team. The big difference, however, is that UK doesn't have anywhere near the talent it had then as the Cats rode that gradually maturing freshman class and a red-hot Aaron Harrison all the way to the national championship game. Kentucky just doesn't have any offensive skill this season, and it shows up the most when the game is on the line. The Cats got outscored 18-5 over the final 3:52 tonight, which will overshadow a tremendous effort given for most of the night. In the end, it's another L.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This was a very evenly played game but two things really went against Kentucky. First, they got a tough whistle in the second half. They got a good whistle in the first half, but it wasn't favorable after halftime. Second and more important, they aren't good enough offensively to execute down the stretch against a good defensive team, and Alabama is that. The Tide is a Final Four contender and Kentucky played one of its better games of the year for about 35 minutes.

TRAVIS GRAF:

The worst part about tonight’s loss is that it felt like UK outplayed the Tide. Kentucky just doesn’t make enough plays on offense to pull out big wins like this, even when the Cats play fantastic defense. Calipari tinkered with the lineups a few too many times this evening as well. The lack of a point guard and overall basketball IQ is just impossible to overcome. A two-possession game feels like a 10-point deficit with this team. This team just is who they are.



