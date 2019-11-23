In a game that was messy and entertaining but never in doubt Kentucky rolled to its sixth win of the season, locking up a fourth straight bowl game.

Here are two quick takes from Cats Illustrated's Travis Graf and Justin Rowland following the win.

Travis Graf: Kentucky did what they should’ve done against a team like UT-Martin: dominate from start to finish. The staff was able to call a very vanilla game on both sides of the ball and not give Louisville anything new for the film room. While running a vanilla offense, Kentucky was still able to set the single-game school record for rushing yards. The ‘Cats were able to get a bunch of young guys some reps and they held their own for the most part. I’d say that it is probable that Kentucky has never had this much talent in their 3rd and 4th string. Most importantly, Kentucky appeared to escape this game without being bitten by the injury bug. Mark Stoops and his staff have gotten this team to bowl eligibility for the 4th season in a row.

Justin Rowland: This is only the second time in program history that Kentucky will be bowling for at least four consecutive seasons. That is no small accomplishment considering what this program was up against with quarterback injuries this season. As for this game, it was fun to watch because of the sequential miscues by UT-Martin in the first half. Kentucky tried to mix it up with the passing game early but that's just not who they are. So they got back to who they are and had another phenomenal rushing game on the ground. I thought this would be a shutout and it almost was but the important thing is they emerged injury free, got to the six-win mark, and gained some valuable experience for some younger players. I continue to marvel at the athleticism and skill level of the players who get on the field late in games for Kentucky these days. The overall talent level is at an all-time high since I've been watching.