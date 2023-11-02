TRAVIS GRAF:

It was a great final dress rehearsal for the Cats as they gear up for regular-season play. Everyone played their role well, and the chemistry seemed strong on both ends of the floor for a preseason game. The three guards plus Justin Edwards or Adou Thiero, and Tre Mitchell give them a lineup of high-IQ players that allows for a fluid offense. They took exceptional care of the ball tonight and seemed a lot more settled in after the Georgetown game. Everyone helped pick up the slack on the glass and the spacing is the best it’s been in years.

DAVID SISK:

Unlike last week’s exhibition against Georgetown College, which had a one-point difference at the half, Kentucky led by 16 only 10 minutes in tonight, and never looked back on the way to a 99-53 victory. The talent levels of the two teams were not comparable, so this was not a scene to make long-term predictions. But there were some takeaways from what seems to have the ceiling for an outstanding perimeter unit. They made 10 3-pointers while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. There were 11 steals, and 25 assists versus only six turnovers. Some individual notes should be that Tre Mitchell is now 7 of 10 from behind the arc in the two exhibition games. Justin Edwards had some trouble making shots in the first tune-up, but was 8-for-12 tonight, and was second on the team in scoring with 17 points. Antonio Reeves is also going to be Mr. Reliable and may be the forgotten man among the freshmen phenoms.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That's the energy you want to see Kentucky play with. From how they extended the defense, stepped into lanes, contested passes, and shared the basketball you can tell there was some good preparation work before tonight's game. You just have to like how good this team could be on offense with how well everybody shares the ball. They're going to create a ton of great looks for themselves with how so many guys share the ball and look to create good looks for others.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Tonight's motion offense and crisp passing reminded me of how good the Cats looked during their summer exhibition trip to Canada. Even though it's just an exhibition game against an outmatched opponent, you can definitely tell the influence that the new assistant coaches are having on this team. The Cats cut hard and with intent. The ball rarely gets stuck in anyone's hands very long. They had 25 assists on 37 buckets tonight, shooting 56%, and committed only six turnovers. That's really good no matter who you're playing. Rebounding is still a question mark once they get into the regular season. I'm interested to see how they fare on the glass in the season opener.